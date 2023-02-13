Guidehouse commences operation in Chennai

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced the commencement of its operation from Chennai. Guidehouse is the fastest-growing global consulting firm, serving both commercial and public sector markets supporting clients within sectors including Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure.

The 72,964 sqft office located in-2nd Floor, Cambridge Tower, Ramanujan IT SEZ was inaugurated by Charles Beard, COO, Guidehouse and Mahendra Singh Rawat, Country Head, Guidehouse India, today.Guidehouse will be seeking top talent to join the team, with plans to hire 2000 full-time employees in Chennai by the end of 2023. In addition, Guidehouse anticipates opening additional locations in India in the next 12-18 months. The India team at Guidehouse will support managed services engagements and specialized technology services in cutting-edge digital modernization capabilities on critical projects to the company's clients across the globe.

"We remain committed to growing our presence across India and cultivating exceptional career opportunities for the local workforce as we expand our capabilities and digital expertise in new areas," stated COO Charles Beard. He continued to confirm the commitment of Guidehouse to its growth in India stating, "Chennai has the perfect combination of professionals and a deep talent base for multiple business and expansion opportunities, which we see as critical to the growth of Guidehouse. With this wealth of talented professionals, Chennai has become a hub for IT and managed services expertise for our business."

Guidehouse' s expansion into Chennai speaks volumes to the rapid growth of its unique business model, the value they place on local talent, and the way the company continues to operate as a truly global brand. Guidehouse operates with a 'People First' focus cultivating a strong employee culture where there is an appreciation for diversity, a strong shared sense of belonging, and where diversity is celebrated. For the 4th consecutive year, Guidehouse maintains exceptional "A Great Place to Work®" scores and India designation. The company is also proud of its diversity scores, employing more than 45% of women locally.

The event was attended by Anand Bhardwaj (Executive Director, Healthcare Managed Services), Saji Zacharia (Director, HR), and Rana Thankappan (Associate Director, Facilities & Administration) along with other key leaders from Guidehouse India.

As the largest global consulting firm equally serving commercial and public sectors, Guidehouse specializes in helping its clients solve their toughest problems every day. Clients can make risk-informed decisions to build their resiliency and better respond to and manage these challenges confidently.

With over two decades of experience and operating in over 55 locations globally, clients turn to Guidehouse for a full range of tailored business consulting, emerging technology solutions, and managed services support to provide them a competitive advantage as a more resilient business.

Guidehouse India is a 100 per cent-owned subsidiary of Guidehouse Inc. Combined with the specialized, global expert services of Guidehouse U.S., Guidehouse India has created a team of industry thought leaders and experienced professionals. In India, the company employs over 5,000 staff members in modern offices across Trivandrum, Chennai, and Nagercoil.

