Guinness Record-Holder Coocaa Unveils Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 3: Coocaa, a leading brand under the Skyworth umbrella, proudly introduces its new Y73 Pro QLED+ TV series to the Indian market. Renowned for providing high-quality and affordable technology, Coocaa holds a Guinness World Record for selling over 46,000 units in a single day. Their latest QLED+ TVs, available in 43-inch and 65-inch models, are set to transform home entertainment with a range of advanced features and cutting-edge technology.

The new Coocaa Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs surpass traditional QLED by incorporating advanced QLED+ technology. Utilizing a wide color gamut backlight and an innovative quantum dot structure, they deliver exceptional color accuracy and brightness for an immersive viewing experience. The eco-friendly design features a next-generation QD-DP (Quantum Dot-Diffusion Plate) structure, integrating the quantum dot film with a diffusion plate for superior light transmission and enhanced durability. The Y73 Pro guarantees a comfortable viewing experience with its matte screen that minimizes reflections and eye strain by reducing reflected light. Equipped with advanced eye care technology, it lowers harmful blue light levels and eliminates screen flicker, with TUV Rheinland certification ensuring viewer protection during extended sessions.

For audiophiles and movie enthusiasts, the Y73 Pro elevates entertainment with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos support, unlocking stunning brightness, vibrant colors, detailed shadows, and a realistic soundscape. The Chameleon Extreme AI PQ Engine optimizes every pixel for unmatched clarity, sharpness, and color accuracy, dynamically adjusting backlight levels for a consistently stunning viewing experience. Designed with gamers in mind, it offers Game Mode with a 60 Hz refresh rate and built-in 40W speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS for immersive sound. Additional features include hand-free voice control, Google Assistant support, and the innovative Find My Remote option. The Boundless Screen 4.0 design maximizes screen space for a truly immersive experience, while Filmmaker Mode ensures accurate color reproduction, supported by Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG for exceptional picture quality.

Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating,"We're thrilled to introduce these TVs to India. They showcase our cutting-edge QLED+ technology with Dolby enhancements and a variety of innovative features, including a matte display - a feature found with very few brands in the market. This innovative matte technology minimizes reflections and reduces eye strain by effectively cutting down on reflected light, providing a more comfortable and immersive viewing experience. By incorporating this technology, our aim is to deliver a viewing experience that's not only visually stunning but also healthy and user-friendly. With flexible payment options and a nationwide service network, including convenient 3, 6, or 9-month installment plans (No-cost EMI) and over 350 service centers across India, we aim to ensure peace of mind for our customers. We believe that the Coocaa Y73 Pro QLED+ TVs will set a new benchmark for home entertainment in India."

Coocaa is launching its Y73Pro QLED+ TVs exclusively on Flipkart. The launch price for 43Y73 Pro is Rs.23,999 and 65Y73 Pro is Rs.45,999. It is a limited-period offer. Both of these models come with a one-year domestic warranty.

Additionally, Coocaa 55Y73 Pro is set to launch in August 2024.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3VJbfPd

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor