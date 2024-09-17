Gujarat aims for 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 17 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday launched the 'Mission 100 GW of renewable energy in Gujarat' during the second day of 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet (RE-INVEST) 2024.

The mission aims to install 100 GW of renewable energy by 2030 in Gujarat and will help in achieving the renewable energy targets of India.

The mission launched on the sidelines of RE-INVEST 2024 which is hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat.

CM Patel said "In Gujarat, we are formulating sector-specific policies along with weather and technology. Gujarat's ... Energy Policy and Green Hydrogen Policy are excellent examples of this. The state government is also promoting emerging sectors like semiconductors and fintech. Gujarat is the only state in the country where four semiconductor plants are going to be established, which is also very significant for the future of the energy sector".

As of April 2024, the state had 27.8 GW of the total installed renewable energy capacity, comprising around 11.7 GW of wind power (the highest in the country), 13.8 GW of solar power, 1,990 MW of large hydro and a small capacity of biomass (112.5 MW) and small-hydropower (91.64 MW).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event RE-INVEST 2024 on Monday. The central theme of RE-INVEST 2024 is Mission 500 GW, which highlights India's strategic goal to expand its renewable energy capacity significantly by 2030.

As the 4th largest country globally in installed renewable energy capacity, India aims to further consolidate its leadership in the global energy transition.

Patel also highlighted that the vision of building a developed India by 2047, on the 100th anniversary of independence, is the commitment of Prime Minister Modi. Along with the production of clean and green energy, environmental protection is also essential. Therefore, PM Modi has pledged to lead India towards achieving net zero by 2070.

Key international partners for this year's event include Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway. Additionally, Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh also participating.

High-level delegations from the US, UK, Belgium, the European Union, Oman, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong also attended, with some delegations led by ministers from Germany and Denmark.

