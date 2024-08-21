Gujarat Bhavan Immersed in Patriotism

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 21: Ahead of Independence Day, Gujarat Bhavan organized a program under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Union Minister of State Nimu Ben Bambhaniya led the event proudly by waving the national flag.

The atmosphere at Gujarat Bhavan during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was charged with patriotism. Every person present was enthusiastically chanting praises for Mother India. The employees of Gujarat Bhavan participated wholeheartedly in the campaign.

Nimu Ben Bambhaniya, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution in the Modi government, extended her Independence Day greetings to all employees of Gujarat Bhavan. She expressed her hope that the Tiranga Yatra would be successful and encouraged every citizen to take part and elevate their patriotic spirit.

Prime Minister's Appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on the citizens of India to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Independence Day, August 15. In the 112th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, the Prime Minister urged all Indians to celebrate Independence Day by participating in the campaign.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India's 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to ignite a sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.

