Gujarat Chief Minister Felicitates QX Global Group

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17: QX Global Group, a global consulting, digital transformation, and business process management (BPM) companies, was felicitated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, for its outstanding contribution and partnership with the state. The company also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, which coincides with the state’s biennial business summit, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024’s 20 Years celebrations.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, appreciated the work done by the company and said, “Gujarat has a visionary IT/ITES policy, and the industry can reap rich benefits. The QX growth story is a shining example of how the state offers the best to the outsourcing industry.”

Sharing his thoughts on this recognition, Mr. Chris Robinson, Executive Chairman & Founder, said, “We founded QX in the same year as Vibrant Gujarat started. In these 20 years, we have grown from a small start-up of 5 people to a thriving company of over 3,500 employees. We are proud to be a part of Gujarat’s success story. QX is grateful for the business-friendly environment, access to skilled talent, and world-class infrastructure that the state has provided. We are also grateful to the people of Gujarat and their support and trust over the years.”

Commenting on the honour, Mr. Frank Robinson, Group CEO, said, “Today, the company is committed to growing and contributing to the state’s success story yet further. We signed an MoU last year to expand our operations in the state. This expansion has already created over 700 jobs in Gujarat. And we are on track to add 1,000 more. We thank the Gujarat Government for 20 years of unstinted support.”

QX is a QX Global Group is a global consulting, digital transformation, and business process management (BPM) services company that partners with organizations seeking to transform and optimize their business operations. Its corporate home is in Skipton, North Yorkshire, with American offices in New Jersey & Austin, a Canadian office, a nearshore centre in Guadalajara, and five offshore delivery centres in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Noida. More than 3,500 inspired professionals collaborate through different business units and its subsidiary Chazey Partners to help clients achieve their business goals.

