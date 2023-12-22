Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel Honors Instashield With Best Innovation Technology Award at Gems of Gujarat Awards & Conclave 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 22: Instashield, a medtech wellness company, has been recognized for its exceptional contribution to the field with the Best Innovation Technology Award at the prestigious Gems of Gujarat Awards & Conclave 2023. The award was presented by the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel in a ceremony held in Ahmedabad, underscoring Instashield's commitment to driving technological advancements and its impact on the state's growth.

The Gems of Gujarat Awards & Conclave serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations across various sectors, contributing significantly to the state's development. Instashield stood out among its peers, earning accolades for its groundbreaking innovations in technology.

Instashield's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to advancing technological solutions have set it apart in an ever-evolving landscape. The company's innovative approach has not only been recognized by industry experts but has also played a crucial role in addressing contemporary challenges.

In the face of the present surge in COVID cases in 2023, Instashield's cutting-edge technology could be utilized as a powerful tool in the battle against the virus. Instashield operates on electron technology and boasts an impressive 99.9% efficacy in eliminating various viruses, including the Coronavirus. This CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad certified med-tech device, established in the year 2022, holds immense potential in curbing the rising Covid cases by providing a robust defense mechanism against viral transmission. Instashield's groundbreaking approach exemplifies the pivotal role technology can play in addressing contemporary health challenges, making it a valuable asset in the rising cases of COVID.

"We express our profound gratitude for being bestowed with the Best Innovation Technology Award at the Gems of Gujarat Awards & Conclave 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. In these challenging times, Instashield remains committed to leveraging technology for the greater good, contributing to the collective effort in overcoming the hurdles posed by the pandemic," said Hitesh M Patel, Promoter & Director, Instashield.

Instashield's recognition at the Gems of Gujarat Awards & Conclave 2023 reinforces its position as a leader in technological innovation, with a focus on creating solutions that make a positive impact on society. The company looks forward to continuing its mission of driving positive change through unconventional technology.

Instashield India Private Limited, a company registered in Hyderabad (Telangana), India is a Private Limited entity established in August 2017. It envisions developing and delivering world-class health care Medical Device Technology products at reasonable prices for higher accessibility and affordability to the market.

Over a short span of time, Instashield has been able to successfully bring innovation and advancement to its products. From providing virus free environment to physical and mental wellbeing, the breakthrough technology of Instashield aims to offer a holistic living. The product designs are stylish and easy to use in closed spaces.

Instashield is an overall safeguard against various potential pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi among others. The new advanced wellness product protects and creates a sterile environment by carefully suppressing different pathogens. It ensures wide spectrum coverage that results in a complete shield resulting to a healthier and safe environment for people.

Instashield has multiple benefits such as: 1. Ensures 99.9% sterilized environment 2. Enhances mental wellbeing 3. Revolutionary wellness technology 4. Protects from all kinds of air borne viruses.

