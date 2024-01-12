Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel explores collaborations with New Development Bank

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a productive meeting with Vladimir Kazbekov, the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the New Development Bank (NDB).

The NDB, headquartered in China and established by BRICS countries, focuses on developing infrastructure and sustainable projects in emerging markets and developing countries.

The Indian regional office of NDB operates from GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

The discussions during the meeting centred around potential collaborations to further enhance infrastructure and sustainable development in Gujarat.

Key topics included funding opportunities for investors interested in green hydrogen projects within the state.

Green hydrogen, being a crucial aspect of sustainable energy, has gained significant attention globally, and Gujarat aims to be at the forefront of such initiatives.

Additionally, the meeting delved into strategies to assist Gujarat in bolstering its infrastructure for the effective management of solid and liquid waste in rural areas.

Waste management has become a critical aspect of sustainable development, and the collaboration with NDB could provide valuable insights and financial support for such projects.

One of the significant points explored during the meeting was the possibility of formulating joint programmes and schemes for socio-economic development in rural regions.

Gujarat, with its diverse rural landscape, can benefit from collaborative efforts with the NDB to implement initiatives that foster socio-economic growth and address the unique challenges faced by rural communities.

The New Development Bank, as a financial institution established by BRICS nations, has the mandate to support sustainable development initiatives.

The meeting between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Vladimir Kazbekov signifies the commitment to exploring avenues that align with the state's developmental goals and contribute to the broader objectives of sustainable and inclusive growth.

As Gujarat continues to position itself as a leader in economic and infrastructural development, partnerships with international financial institutions like NDB play a pivotal role in realising these aspirations.

The collaborative efforts discussed in this meeting reflect a shared commitment to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for the people of Gujarat.

