Gujarat CM discusses APM Terminals' expansion and upgradation plan at Pipavav Port

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with the CEO of Netherlands-headquartered port operating company APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen, during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said his state with a 1,600 km long coastline, ranks first in the maritime industry and is becoming a leader in contributing to the 'blue economy' of the world.

During the meeting, CEO Keith Svendsen discussed the expansion and upgrade of the company's operations at Pipavav Port, as per a state government press release.

APM Terminals had its first establishment in Gujarat by registering Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited, India's first Private port, in 1998.

Chief Secretary Rajkumar, and Principal Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K Kailashnathan attended the meeting with senior officials.

Meanwhile, Netherlands-based companies are likely to sign potential investment agreements to the tune of 3.6 billion Euros at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will officially kick off on Wednesday.

These possible investment agreements are expected in port, renewable energy, manufacturing, and nutrient products, Amlan Bora, Chief Representative for India cum Trade and Investment Commissioner, Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), told reporters yesterday.

NBSO is participating in the Vibrant Gujarat summit for the fourth time, and this time the delegation will be led by Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards.

During the press conference, Netherlands Business Support Office representative Bora also announced it is looking to open more offices in India. Currently, it has two offices - Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. A Dutch pavilion is being set up at the Vibrant Gujarat venue, with 11 companies participating in it.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit.

