Gujarat emerging as foundation pillar of India's growth in semiconductors, logistics & electronics: Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Gujarat is becoming a foundation pillar of India's development journey in the fields of semiconductors, modern logistics and electronics manufacturing.

Gujarat is a hub of semiconductors, electronics and logistics, which will make India a leader in the direction of making it a developed nation by 2047, he said, according to a release by the Ministry of Railways.

Stating that a total investment of Rs 1,25,000 crore has been made in this sector, the Union Minister also discussed major projects such as Tata Electronics plant in Dholera, Micron manufacturing center in Sanand and plants of CG Power and KEC.

He added that due to this ecosystem, around 30 Japanese companies are setting up units in Gujarat to supply chemicals, gases and substrates that are needed. The "ultra-pure" materials used in the industry are measured in "parts per billion", which will raise the quality standards for other industries like pharma and chemicals as well.

Proposals worth Rs 1,15,000 crores have been received for the Central Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme. Training on advanced semiconductor tools and 5G labs has started at Ganpat University and over 12 colleges - creating a complete value chain from talent development to design and manufacturing, he said.

Vaishnaw praised Gujarat for its pioneering role in the clean energy sector. He particularly mentioned the world's largest green energy project at Khawada, Kutch.

He said, "In today's world, when people ask whether manufacturing is powered by clean energy or not, Gujarat has a clear and powerful answer."

Vaishnaw, while discussing the historic transformation of railways in Gujarat, gave some key details that a total investment of Rs 1,46,000 crores is being made in the railway sector of Gujarat. In the last 11 years, 2,764 km of new railway lines have been laid in the state, which is equal to the entire railway network of Denmark.

Giving information about the Bullet Train project, he said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project is in progress in Gujarat division. He announced that the first bullet train will run in August 2027. He further added that the freight corridor in Gujarat has been completed, due to which the duration of container trains has been reduced from 30 hours to just 10-11 hours. Around 400 trains are running on the Eastern and Western corridors every day.

Discussing the station improvements, he said that 87 railway stations are being modernized and 332 flyovers and underpasses are also being constructed.

Regarding the resolution and call for cooperation for "Developed India 2047", Vaishnaw mentioned the changing situation in the global perspective and emphasized on the direction of the Hon'ble Prime Minister "We have to strengthen our capabilities and widen our roads."

