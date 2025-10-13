Gujarat: First bullet train section between Surat and Bilimora to open in 2027, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Navsari, Gujarat [India], October 13 : The much-awaited high-speed bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is steadily moving forward, with the first section between Surat and Bilimora set to open in 2027, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

He said the work on this 50-kilometre stretch is progressing well and marks an important milestone in India's first bullet train corridor.

Speaking toat Bilimora station here, Vaishnaw said, "The high-speed bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is progressing very well. We are right now here at Bilimora Station, which is the starting station for the first section. The first section will be Surat to Bilimora, 50 kms, and it will be opened in 2027."

The minister explained that the civil construction work for this section has already been completed, and track-laying is now underway. The Surat-Bilimora stretch is part of the larger Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, a flagship infrastructure project being developed in collaboration with Japan.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the design of the station and the rail system follows Japanese engineering standards to ensure safety and efficiency. "The station is designed in a very unique way because when the train passes at 320 kmph, a huge pressure builds up around the train. This is a Japanese design; there is an open space kept so that the pressure doesn't get built up around the station. Many special precautions have been taken," he said.

He also pointed out that structural reinforcements and sound barriers have been put in place to reduce disturbance to nearby residents. "The sheet has extra thickness compared to all other stations. Sound barriers have been installed to prevent disturbance to people residing in nearby areas," the minister noted.

The bullet train, once fully operational, will significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. "When this project gets fully commissioned in 2027, we'll have the first section between Surat and Bilimora. By 2028, we will have completed the entire Gujarat section. The Maharashtra section is expected to be completed by 2029. Once this project is completed, the Mumbai to Ahmedabad journey, which is today about 7-8 hours by car, will be just two hours and seven minutes," Vaishnaw said.

The project is expected to set the foundation for similar high-speed rail corridors across the country in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor