Gujarat government approves 25 artificial reefs for fish breeding

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 1 : The Gujarat government has approved a project to set up 25 artificial reefs, with an estimated cost of Rs 7.75 crore. It will be a 60:40 per cent financial contribution from the central government and the Gujarat government, respectively.

Those artificial reefs for the benefit of the fishery sector will be installed at a distance of about 3 to 7 nautical miles from the coast in seven districts of the state, said Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel.

Gir, Somnath, Amreli, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Kutch districts have been selected under the "Promotion of Sustainable Fisheries and Livelihood through Artificial Reef" project.

Artificial reef is not a new technique; it is centuries-old technique used for aggregating fish. However, it has evolved considerably in terms of purpose material and applications over time. Just like natural reefs, it also provides a home for fish to live and grow.

Gujarat has the longest coastline of 1,600 km in the country and the potential for fish production is very high. There has been tremendous growth in fish production in Gujarat over the past two decades.

"Similar to the natural habitats (reefs) of marine life, artificial reefs are used to protect marine life, providing artificial habitat and breeding grounds. Which will provide a safe environment for the growth of small fish," the minister said.

Minister Raghavji said that as per the specifications notified by the central government, one reef will have 250 modules.

"The estimated price of one module has been fixed at Rs 12,400 and the estimated price of one reef has been fixed at Rs 31 lakh," the minister said.

