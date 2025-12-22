Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO Day 1: Check GMP, Subscription Status and Key Details

The initial public offering of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality was launched on Monday, December 22, and will close on December 24, 2025. The price band of the IPO is set between Rs 108 to Rs 114 with a lot size of 128 shares. Investors can subscribe to a lot with a minimum investment of Rs 14,592.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO has raised Rs 100 crore from anchor investors on December 19. The tentative date of listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 30, 2025.

Also Read | Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra Trading Restricted After Upper Circuit, Investors Face Limited Exit.

The Rs 250.80 IPO received a total of 0.39 times subscription on the first day of bidding. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 0.00 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 0.42 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 1.69 times. The maiden public issue of the healthcare company received bids for more than 76 lakh shares, as against the offer size of 1.32 crore shares, according to data on NSE at 12.15 pm.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO GMP

The share price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO in the grey market premium (GMP) was trading at Rs 3 at 1.53 pm on Monday, December 22. The estimated listing of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO is Rs 117 over the IPO price band of Rs 114, gaining 2.63%. The price per share in the unlisted market came down on the IPO to Rs 3 from Rs 7 a day before the bidding date.