Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 2 Times on Second Day; Check Latest GMP

The 251 crore IPO of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality entered day two of bidding and was subscribed by 2.01 times till 12 pm on Tuesday, December 23. The IPO received strong responses from investors on the first day, as its was oversubscribed by 1.47 times. Investors placed bids for nearly 1.94 crore shares, significantly higher than the total offer size of 1.32 crore shares.

The qualified institutional buyers subscribed 0.34 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 2.37 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 7.82 times. The Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO opens for subscription on Monday, December 22, the last date of bidding is on December 24, 2025, and the tentative allotment date is set on December 26, while the listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 30, 2025.

The investors will get the lot size of 128 shares on the minimum investment of Rs 13,824 with a cut of price between Rs 108 and Rs 114.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO Latest GMP

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO is Rs 4 per share on December 23 at 10.53 am, according to Investorgain.com. Based on the upper limit of the price band of Rs 114, the latest GMP suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 118, reflecting a premium of 3.51% per share.