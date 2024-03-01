Gujarat: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates enjoys regional food in Narmada

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who is on a visit to India, enjoyed delicacies of Gujarat in the Narmada district on Friday.

Gates is scheduled to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Ananat Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Earlier today, he reached the Narmada district of Gujarat where he visited 'Arogya Van' (Herbal garden), popular for its wide range of medicinal plants and health-related landscapes.

The co-founder of the tech giant was seen interacting with people.

Meanwhile, a wide range of regional food items ranging from Thepla (Gujarati dish), fritters, laddoo (sweet), lady-finger juice, and Rice 'Kheenchu' (Gujarati dish) were served to him.

A day earlier, Gates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a dialogue centred around harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the greater good of the public.

The leaders expressed their shared commitment to sectors that hold the potential to enhance the planet and uplift millions worldwide.

"A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe," said Prime Minister Modi in a post on X.

The two also discussed DPI, women-led development. Microsoft co-founder Gates also emphasised the lessons learned from India and spreading them across the world.

