Gujarat Port & Logistics Co. Ltd accepts the proposal of Seacoast Shipping Services Limited for developing coastal movement of containers and Bulk cargo

Gujarat Port and Logistics Company Limited (GPLCL), being SUP floated by Gujarat Maritime Board and GSFC has accepted the proposal proposed by BSE listed (542753) Seacoast Shipping Services Limited (SSSL) for developing coastal movement of containers and Bulk cargo from minor ports to major ports via sea route through bogies.

The above project will be the first move towards Sagar Mala Scheme by the Government of India Ministry of Shipping to reduce land traffic which to be beneficial to the environment and will be highly cost-effective Exim trade and will play a major role in the economy.

The above project will have a high revenue income, which will increase the turnover above 200 Cr. additionally to the current business and will be in a position to deploy 100 employees. Moreover, SSSL has proposed Joint Venture to GPLCL for long term association which is under the procedure for implementing as per the policy of the Government.

Seacoast is amongst the top three freight forwarders handling Agri export commodities exports in containers from Mundra port. It offers complete logistics solutions under one roof and also offers International Ship Operations of Modern Dry Bulk Vessels. Every year it carries around 5.0 million mt of bulk /and unitised cargo across the oceans. As a specialist in spot business, SeaCoast focuses fully on dry bulk logistics and Container Freight Forwarding along with Inland Road Logistics.

The company offers TOTAL MULTIMODAL LOGISTICS through seam-less services from the transportation of cargo to export. It offers a one-stop solution for the oceanic transport of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. With a worldwide shortage of Containers, Sea Coast would get higher realisation whereby it would be benefitted substantially.

The main role is ensuring the safe and efficient Marine transportation of commodities. Ship Chartering Charter Vessel on Time or Period for movement of cargo Worldwide, Coastal Trade, Freight Forwarding End-to-End Service Provider for Container movement, Warehousing and Transportation of FMCG product. Providing end-to-end service in FMCG products, for example, Liquid, Salt, Ceramic etc., within India, Mining and Transportation.

