Gujarat Printers Directory to confer Print-Design Awards

The third season of the prestigious awards has been organised as a part of the Print-Pack Digital Expo

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 15: The prestigious Print-Design Awards 2023, presented by the Gujarat Printers Directory, will take place in Ahmedabad on December 24.

The Print-Design Awards, now in its third season, aim to recognise the best and brightest printing and design work by celebrating the creativity of individuals and organisations who continue to push the boundaries of design and innovation.

Nayan Raval, Director of Gujarat Printers Directory, said, “Our commitment to recognising outstanding work and inspiring innovation in the printing and design field is unparalleled. The Print-Design Awards are a platform to showcase and celebrate exceptional talent within the industry. As we embark on the third season of these awards, the response has been remarkable.”

The Print-Design Awards will honour 65 individuals and organisations across categories, including best graphic designer/agency in logo (branding design), calendar, brochure/catalogue, packaging design, stall design, wedding/invitation card, best agency in website campaign, best agency in outdoor campaign, best agency in online digital campaign, best agency in print media campaign, and many more.

A distinguished panel of advertising professionals and printing and design institute will review the nominations and select the winners. Registrations for the Print-Design Awards are open, and present a great opportunity for industry professionals to showcase their expertise and gain well-deserved recognition.

The Print-Design Awards are being organised as a part of the Print-Pack Digital Expo 2023, which will bring together the very best in the printing and design industry. The expo will showcase a diverse array of exhibitors, including ink manufacturers, financial institutions, screen printers, digital printers, directories, chemical manufacturers, dye manufacturers, and more. The expo is open for all.

“The printing industry is constantly evolving and reinventing itself to meet the demands of the modern world. The expo is designed to be a unique platform where industry professionals can explore the latest advancements, witness the best printing solutions, network with key players, and gain insights into cutting-edge technologies,” Mr Raval said.

The Print-Pack Digital Expo 2023 is an event unlike any other, bringing together key players in the printing and design industry. It will take place at The Forum in Club O7 on December 24.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor