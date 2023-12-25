Gujarat realising good governance through speedy delivery of services: CM Patel

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 25 : As the nation celebrates Good Governance Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said his state, Gujarat is realising good governance through simple and fast-paced delivery of services to the last-mile citizens.

Addressing an event celebrating Good Governance Day in Gandhinagar on Monday, the chief minister said efforts should be made by all to reach every person through the use of technology.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel said, "Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi has given global recognition to Gujarat and the country by implementing the mantra of good governance."

Further, he also stressed the speedy redressal of grievances among citizens.

"A person coming to a government office should get their desired services in one go so that he/she does not have to make rounds," the chief minister said.

Today, Patel launched the updated website of the Chief Minister's Office, the updated website of the Swagat Portal and Alert Monitoring System of Real-Time Performance Measurement System 2.0 and a CM Dashboard.

Under the revamped website of the Chief Minister's Office, various information, including important government decisions, can be accessed in a more user-friendly manner.

Meanwhile, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, the then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry, is set to be held in January.

The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10.

