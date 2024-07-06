Gujarat to give 50 pc subsidy to farmers on Nano Urea and Nano DAP

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 6 : To promote sustainable agricultural practices, the Gujarat government has announced a special scheme offering a 50 per cent subsidy on Nano Urea and Nano DAP.

This initiative aims to encourage the use of these innovative fertilizers among farmers, which are believed to be more environmentally friendly and beneficial for soil health.

Speaking at the 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' programme on the occasion of the 102nd International Cooperative Day on Saturday, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, highlighted the benefits of this scheme during the event.

He emphasized that traditional use of both liquid and solid urea has detrimental effects on soil quality and human health. By switching to Nano Urea and Nano DAP, farmers can mitigate these adverse impacts and promote healthier farming practices.

The minister also pointed out that two brands, Bharat Organic and Amul, are at the forefront of this initiative, offering 100 per cent organic products. Utilising global technology, these brands aim to revolutionise organic farming in India.

Amit Shah remarked on the historical significance of the cooperative movement, noting its long-standing presence and importance in the rural economy. Despite past challenges, the movement has seen a revival, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's establishment of a dedicated ministry to underscore the importance of cooperation.

In his address, Shah discussed the success of two key points: ethanol production and maize farming. The government has streamlined the maize purchase process by implementing online transactions at THSH and MSP, ensuring fair prices for farmers. This initiative not only benefits farmers but also boosts ethanol production, reducing the country's reliance on petrol imports.

Shah also stressed the critical role cooperatives play in the rural economy. He urged cooperative transactions to remain within the sector, avoiding external financial dependencies. Highlighting a pilot project, he noted that additional deposits of Rs 788 crore were identified in Banaskantha and Panchmahal.

To further strengthen the cooperative sector, Shah called on NABARD and cooperative banks nationwide to open accounts for district cooperative banks and milk production committees. This move aims to enhance financial efficiency and save money within the cooperative framework.

The Gujarat government's subsidy on Nano Urea and Nano DAP aims to enhance agricultural sustainability, offering farmers the tools and support they need to adopt healthier and more productive farming practices.

