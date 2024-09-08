Gujarat to install 48 MW solar rooftop systems on government buildings in 2024-25

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 8 : The Government of Gujarat will install 48 MW solar power rooftop system on government buildings throughout the state this year. The state government has allocated Rs 177.4 crore to support the project.

The initiative follows the initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure 50 per cent of India's electricity needs to be fulfilled from renewable energy sources by 2030, reducing the nation's dependence on conventional fuels.

One notable achievement in this direction is the launch of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) by PM Narendra Modi and the President of France at COP21 in Paris in 2015.

This global initiative aims to promote solar energy across 121 countries. In India, programmes like Bharat Ujala Yojana, the National Solar Mission, Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan, and various green growth initiatives reflect the country's commitment to environmentally sustainable development.

The Gujarat government has taken a lead in realising this global commitment, the state government said in a statement.

Gujarat has a solar energy potential of over 36 GW. To tap into this resource, the state's Climate Change Department is actively installing solar rooftops on government buildings.

By March 2024, a total of 3,023 solar rooftop systems, generating a combined capacity of 56.8 MW, will have been set up across various government departments in the state.

To advance this initiative, a 48 MW solar rooftop system will be installed on government buildings throughout the state this year.

Gujarat has emerged as a leader in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind power. The state's vast solar potential has been effectively utilised through the establishment of solar parks and the deployment of rooftop solar installations for households.

Projects such as Charanka Solar Park have positioned Gujarat as a leader in solar energy generation in India. Coastal wind farms have also played a crucial role in enhancing the state's renewable energy capacity. In 2023-24, Gujarat generated a total of 24,765.3 million units of renewable energy, including 9,637 MU from solar, 14,201 MU from wind, 885.325 MU from hydro, 69 MU from small hydro, and 42 MU from biomass and bagasse.

Fossil fuels dominate global energy consumption, but their availability is limited and their environmental impact is severe. To ensure a better future for coming generations, it is crucial to foster a clean environment. Gujarat has recognized this necessity and has actively embraced it by robustly implementing solar project infrastructure.

By harnessing solar power as a key energy source, Gujarat effectively addresses the energy needs of its citizens, maintains environmental balance, and promotes economic development. This integrated approach positions Gujarat as a leader in sustainable development.

