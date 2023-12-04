Gujarat unveils IT/ITeS policy 2022-27, targets Rs 25,000 crore exports in next 5 years

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 4 : The Government of Gujarat is set to propel the state into a frontrunner in India's IT landscape with the introduction of the IT/ITeS Policy 2022-27.

Gujarat registered an annual growth of 14 per cent in IT/ITeS exports in FY 21-22.

As part of this strategic initiative, Gujarat aims to elevate its IT/ITeS exports to INR 25,000 crore in the next five years, concurrently generating over 1 lakh job opportunities.

Building on its already robust IT ecosystem, Gujarat boasts over 5,000 small, medium, and large ICT companies concentrated in key cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Surat.

The state's commitment to technological advancement is reflected in its impressive 14 per cent annual growth in IT/ITeS exports recorded in the fiscal year 2021-22, where it achieved approximately INR 5000 crores in software exports through STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) registered units.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally empowered India, Gujarat is focusing on innovative technologies, including AI, Cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 is playing a pivotal role in promoting the state's IT/ITeS sector.

Through a series of roadshows and delegation visits, Gujarat has engaged with leading global and national IT/ITeS companies.

International companies from France, Japan, Australia, the USA, and Italy, along with prominent Indian firms, have expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities within the state.

The discussions encompass various aspects, including the development or expansion of Global Data Center businesses, support for startups, provision of digital technology solutions, strategic partnerships, and collaboration with academia to bolster IT-related infrastructure.

Companies such as Thompson Computing, Partex NV (France), Trendmicro (Japan), INQ Innovation Global (Australia), and several US-based entities, including Beacon, Orgenetics, Precision Plastics Packaging Co, Bitscape, Inkovation, Ogoing, Careniva Inc, Corent Technology Inc, Techie-Patient Xpress, Insight Examination Services Inc, ATGC Group Inc, Rubrik, and Mexedia Net+ (Italy), are among those expressing intent to undertake projects in Gujarat.

The Government of Gujarat's unwavering commitment to fostering a collaborative, innovative, and economically sustainable environment is evident in its initiatives within the IT/ITeS sector.

As discussions progress with various international and national companies, Gujarat remains at the forefront of driving transformative projects and cementing its position as an IT powerhouse in India.

