Gujarat unveils "Viksit Gujarat@2047" vision document at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in collaboration with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the CEO of Niti Aayog, BVR. Subrahmanyam, unveiled the visionary "Viksit Gujarat@2047" document during a seminar at Mahatma Mandir on the first day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Gujarat takes a historic stride as the first state in India to introduce a comprehensive roadmap aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a "Viksit Bharat@2047."

Chief Minister Patel showcased a detailed timeline outlining the industrial, economic, and social development of Gujarat until 2047.

The ambitious goals set for "Viksit Gujarat@2047" include achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 3.5 trillion, elevating the per capita annual income to USD 38,000 to USD 40,000, and aiming for net zero emissions by 2047.

The state also aspires to boost women's participation in employment to an impressive 75 percent and enhance the average life expectancy of citizens to 84 years through robust health infrastructure services.

During the unveiling, Chief Minister Patel emphasised the state's commitment to contributing significantly to the nation's growth.

Gujarat aims to raise its contribution to the country's GDP from the existing eight and a half percent by achieving the USD 3.5 trillion GSDP target.

Praising Gujarat's development model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Chief Minister Patel highlighted the state's leadership in start-up rankings, cargo handling, industrial output, and exports.

The "Viksit Gujarat@2047" vision document aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Modi's larger vision for a developed India by 2047.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commended Gujarat's role as the growth engine of the country, recognising the state's pioneering efforts in various sectors.

She emphasised the crucial role of Niti Aayog in shaping policies and reiterated the significance of cooperative federalism.

The Finance Minister expressed confidence that Gujarat, with its 19 per cent contribution to the total gross value addition of the country, would play a leading role in achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat@2047."

She underscored the collaborative relationship between the central and state governments as essential for advancing the nation.

CEO of Niti Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam, acknowledged Gujarat as the first state to craft such a visionary document.

Recognising Gujarat's trendsetting role, he urged the implementation of the vision document through the establishment of a dedicated cell in the state.

The seminar aimed at generating innovative ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the "Viksit Gujarat@2047" roadmap.

Chief Secretary Raj Kumar discussed the comprehensive vision, focusing on fostering a healthier, more educated, sustainable, and secure society.

The "Viksit Gujarat@2047" vision document was meticulously prepared through consultations with various stakeholders, thinkers, and policymakers.

It is expected to serve as a guiding framework for the state government in formulating impactful policies and programmes, steering Gujarat towards a future of sustainable and inclusive development.

