Gujarati Cinema Creates History: 'Vash' Wins Two National Awards, Honored by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], September 24: Gujarati cinema achieved a landmark at the 71st National Film Awards, as the psychological horror-thriller Vash claimed two prestigious honors. The film was named Best Gujarati Film, while actress Janki Bodiwala won the Best Supporting Actress award for her stellar performance.

The glittering ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, saw President Smt. Droupadi Murmu present the awards. Director Krishnadev Yagnik (Big Box Series Production) and producer Kalpesh Soni (KS Entertainment) received the award for Best Gujarati Film, while Janki Bodiwala was felicitated on stage for her milestone achievement.

Also present on the proud occasion were producers Krunal Soni (KS Entertainment), Nilay Chotai (Ananta Business Corp), and Dipen Patel (Patel Processing Studio), alongside director Yagnik and producer Kalpesh Soni.

Speaking on the ocassion, producers Krunal Soni, Kalpesh Soni, Nilay Chotai, and Dipen Patel expressed their joy, "Winning at the National Film Awards is beyond anything we imagined while making Vash. This recognition belongs to our entire team and to the audiences who supported us. It motivates us to create even more powerful cinema. Gujarati films are stepping into a new era, and we are proud to be part of it."

Director Krishnadev Yagnik remarked, "Psychological horror is rarely attempted in Gujarati cinema. To be able to present it authentically and then receive national recognition shows that good content knows no language or regional boundaries. This award is dedicated to my team and to every viewer who believed in us."

Janki Bodiwala, who played Arya in the film, shared her excitement, "To receive this honor from the President of India is the biggest moment of my career. I thank Krishnadev Sir and the entire Vash family for trusting me. This award is a turning point in my acting journey."

Released in 2023, Vash captivated audiences with its dark theme of hypnosis and control, brought alive through gripping performances by Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, and Hiten Kumar. Praised for its chilling screenplay, sharp cinematography, and high-impact acting, the film kept viewers on edge till the final frame.

Beyond being a win for the Vash team, this recognition marks a milestone for the Gujarati film industry. By venturing into the rarely explored genre of psychological horror, Vash has expanded the creative boundaries of regional cinema and set a benchmark for future storytellers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor