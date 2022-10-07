Gujarati Khakhi Garba for the first time in Ahmedabad

October 7: You must surely have seen garba with kediya-chaniya choli and various themes and attires. But, khakhi garba has never been organised. For the first time, this garba will be organised on the Police Parade Ground in Dudheshwar in Ahmedabad on the day of Purnima or October 9. For Amdavadis, this is a unique experience of garba.

Garba is the worship of ‘Shakti’ (strength). It is also a dedication to feminine strength. Khakhi, too, is a symbol of strength. Dedicated to the women in Gujarat police, the khakhi garba will be organised with much enthusiasm.

With the support and guidance of Ahmedabad police commissioner, Shri Sanjay Srivastav from Gujarat police, Grishma Trivedi and Archana Gupta specially planned for and implemented the organisation of such a form of garba. Ahmedabad will witness this garba with khakhi pride, which has been specially planned to keep in mind the khakhi pride of the country, at 7.30 pm on October 9.

Garba organisation is extremely important for Amdavadis. This event has been organised by the NGO International Creative Art Society to allow citizens to groove to garba beats at a time when the Navratri fever is yet to die down. The entire marketing and support have been taken care of by Archav Gupta of Achievers’ Institute, while the programme design conceptualisation and management are being done by Bollywood Hub’s Grishma Trivedi. Her unique concept of khakhi will enhance the beauty of garba.

