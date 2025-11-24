Gujarati Musical Love Story Aavaa De Creates Waves as Its Songs Trend Across Social Media

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 24:The Gujarati musical youth love story Aavaa De, produced under the banner of Gangani Motion Pictures and presented by Jitendra Jani Films, has become the centre of attention in the Gujarati film industry. Written and directed by Nihar Thakkar, the urban romantic drama stars Parikshit Tamalia and Kumpal Patel, whose refreshing on-screen chemistry is earning widespread appreciation. Ever since the trailer launch in Surat, the film's songs have been creating tremendous buzz on social media.

The newly released trailer instantly captivates with its heartfelt visuals. Parikshit plays Jaimin Panchmatiya — a vibrant, free-spirited young singer who lives life through music. Opposite him, Kumpal portrays Jhanvi Desai — a simple yet confident MBA graduate from Gandhinagar. The evolving bond, the gentle rise of emotions, and the slow-blooming love between the two characters make the trailer particularly engaging.

One of the most talked-about elements from the film is its central dialogue:

“When love finds you, you don't stop it — you say Aavaa De!''

The line has gone viral across social media platforms. With the trailer release, the makers shared that the film will make audiences laugh, cry, and celebrate love in a refreshing new way.

The film's biggest highlight is its music. Composed by Darshan Zaveri and sung soulfully by Kirtidan Gadhvi and Jigardan Gadhavi, the songs have become instant favourites among the youth the moment they were released. The tracks continue to trend on YouTube and Instagram Reels. Additionally, the fourth song sung by Aamir Mir has also been released and is expected to become another youth sensation.

Along with Parikshit and Kumpal, the film features an impressive ensemble cast including Hemant Kher, Sonali Desai, Kamal Joshi, Archan Trivedi, and Linesh Fanse in significant roles. The film is co-produced by Jitendra Jani and Rama Jani.

Touted as one of Gujarati cinema's biggest musical love stories, Aavaa De is set to release in theatres on 28th November. With its blend of love, music, and heartfelt emotions, anticipation around the film continues to grow as audiences eagerly await this romantic journey on the big screen.

