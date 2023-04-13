Gujarat’s 1st UroLift procedure, the most physiological and minimally invasive procedure for enlargement of prostate, done at Aarna Superspeciality Hospital

Dr Rohit Joshi Chairman and Chief Urologist Aarna Hospital (Center) with patient Mr. Jeshangbhai Patel (Right) and on the left son of the patient.

Dr. Rohit Joshi became the first Urologist in Gujarat treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with UroLift procedure

Highlights: · Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is a common condition marked by bothersome urinary symptoms that can cause loss of productivity, depression, interrupted sleep, and decreased quality of life · UroLift System provides rapid symptom relief for men with BPH and allows a quick recovery time for patients · Aarna Superspeciality Hospital in Ahmedabad, as of now, is the only centre designated to perform UroLift system in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 13: Ahmedabad based Aarna Superspecialty Hospital has achieved a milestone becoming a first Urology hospital in Gujarat to perform Urolift procedure, a treatment provides rapid relief and recovery for men living with symptoms of an enlarged prostate. The FDA-cleared UroLift System is the only treatment that uses the Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) procedure. A medical team led by renowned Urologists Dr. Rohit Joshi and Dr. Gaurang Kadam successfully performed the procedure on a 64-year-old male patient from Ahmedabad and he was discharged from the hospital within just 2-3 hours. Noteworthy that, Aarna Superspeciality Hospital in Ahmedabad, as of now, is the only centre designated to perform UroLift system in Gujarat

Commenting on the first UroLift procedure in Gujarat, Dr. Rohit Joshi, Chairman and Chief Urologist, Aarna Group of Superspeciality Hospitals, said “We are delighted that patients in Gujarat will now get benefited with the FDA-approved UroLift System treatment that has been found to be a safe and effective for symptoms related to BPH. After the treatment, patients typically go home the same day without a catheter. There is minimal downtime post-treatment and many patients experience symptom relief in as early as 1-2 weeks. Most importantly, the UROLIFT procedure is absolutely safe even in high risk patients and eliminates side effects like ejaculatory disturbance and urinary incontinence”

BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) is a common condition marked by bothersome urinary symptoms that can cause loss of productivity, depression, interrupted sleep, and decreased quality of life. If left untreated, for some men there may be long-term risks. BPH can lead to permanent bladder damage. Other serious problems can also develop over time, including bladder stones, blood in the urine, incontinence, or urinary retention.

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive approach to treating BPH that can be performed as a same-day outpatient procedure. It provides rapid symptom relief for men with BPH and allows a quick recovery time for patients. The UroLift System’s permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Men can return to their normal routine with minimal downtime and can preserve sexual function.

Worldwide more than 400,000 men have been treated for BPH with the UroLift System. In India, total 32 BPH cases with UroLift system have been performed at various multi-speciality hospitals across the cities.

Men experiencing symptoms of BPH should consult a urologist for more information and treatment options. You may seek BPH treatment if you experience BPH symptoms such as urgent need to urinate, difficulty starting your urine stream, need to push or strain when urinating, dribbling, the sensation that the bladder is not empty after urinating, weak urine flow, increased frequency of urination, frequent night time urination, burning or pain during urination.

