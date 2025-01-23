Gujarat's FDI growth soars to 86 pc of FDI equity inflows since 2000

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 23 : Gujarat has solidified its position as India's premier investment hub, achieving a milestone with 86 per cent of its total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows over the past 24 years within the last decade (April 2014 to September 2024), according to the latest report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat attracted an FDI equity inflow of USD 57.65 billion between April 2014 and September 2024.

This figure represents a monumental leap compared to the USD 9.51 billion inflow during the earlier period from April 2000 to March 2014.

Cumulatively, Gujarat's total FDI equity inflow from April 2000 to September 2024 stands at USD 67.16 billion, with the last decade accounting for a staggering 86 per cent of this sum.

The state's momentum continues to outpace national averages. In the first half of FY 2024-25, Gujarat attracted USD 3.95 billion in FDI equity inflows, marking an impressive growth of 72.5 per cent compared to USD 2.29 billion during the same period in FY 2023-24.

This growth is significantly higher than the national FDI growth rate of 45.4 per cent during the same period, further cementing Gujarat's role as a driving force behind India's economic progress.

Gujarat's remarkable performance has also bolstered its contribution to India's overall FDI equity inflows. From April 2014 to September 2024, Gujarat accounted for 11.7 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow of USD 492.27 billion into the country. Over the 24-year period from April 2000, Gujarat's share in the national FDI equity inflow stands at 9.5 per cent, reflecting its growing prominence as a global investment destination.

Gujarat's success story is built on a robust policy framework, world-class infrastructure, and unwavering commitment to ease of doing business.

Initiatives like the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit have been instrumental in attracting investors from diverse sectors, including renewable energy, semiconductors, electronics, and IT/ITeS. The state's skilled workforce and strong connectivity to global markets have further enhanced its appeal.

