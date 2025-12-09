Gujarat’s Jhopadi Electrification Scheme brings light to over 10 lakh poor households

Gandhinagar, Dec 9 To improve the living conditions of the state’s poorest families, the Gujarat government’s Jhopadi Electrification Scheme continues to expand access to free electricity connections for hut dwellers across rural and urban areas.

According to the state government, over 10.09 lakh jhopadis have been provided free electricity connections under the scheme so far (up to November 2025). In the last five years alone, the government spent Rs 8,499 lakh to electrify 1,52,466 jhopadis, significantly improving the quality of life for low-income families.

For 2025-26, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has earmarked an additional Rs 1,617 lakh to ensure the scheme reaches even more beneficiaries.

To ensure that more poor families qualify, the state has steadily increased the annual income cap for beneficiaries.

A decade ago, the limit was just Rs 27,000. Today, it has been raised to Rs 1.50 lakh, covering both BPL households and other economically weak families regardless of caste.

In 2018, the income limits were revised substantially - Rural beneficiaries: from Rs 47,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh, Urban beneficiaries: from Rs 68,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh. This expansion has enabled thousands more hut dwellers to access free electricity connections. The scheme, launched in 1996-97, was originally implemented by the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB).

In 2003, then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook major power sector reforms and restructured GEB into four distribution companies - DGVCL, MGVCL, PGVCL and UGVCL. Since then, these four DISCOMs have been executing the Jhopadi Electrification Scheme.

The current government, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, has continued this reform-driven approach, accelerating electrification for the poorest households.

During 2024-25, the state provided 25,939 free electricity connections under the scheme for Rs 1,617.03 lakh. This sustained investment, officials say, highlights the government’s commitment to improving ease of living and reducing poverty.

The scheme is implemented under the Energy & Petrochemicals Department. Eligible BPL and low-income families can apply as follows:

Rural areas: Applications must be submitted to the Taluka Development Officer or the Taluka Panchayat office.

Urban areas: Applications are accepted at the municipality or municipal corporation office. Approved beneficiary lists are forwarded to the respective DISCOM regional offices, which then issue free electricity connections after verifying eligibility norms.

