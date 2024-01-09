Gujarat's Vibrancy attracts interest from Timor Leste: CM Bhupendra Patel meets President Jose Ramozorta

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a meeting with the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste, Jose Ramozorta.

Timor Leste, serving as a partner country for the summit, expressed its keen interest in exploring the developmental potential of states like Gujarat.

According to Information Department Gujarat, the diplomatic ties between India and Timor Leste have been robust, and this meeting held particular importance following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement about the establishment of an Indian Embassy in Dili, the capital of Timor Leste.

During the discussions at Mahatma Mandir, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conveyed his optimism about the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste's participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

He expressed the belief that this collaboration would elevate the relations between India, Gujarat, and Timor Leste to new heights.

President Jose Ramozorta echoed similar sentiments, emphasising his nation's eagerness to leverage the capabilities of a development role model state like Gujarat.

The exchange of ideas and collaboration at the summit is expected to pave the way for mutually beneficial partnerships and shared prosperity.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Rajkumar, Principal Chief Secretary to Chief Minister K. Kailasanathan, and other senior representatives.

The deliberations showcased the commitment of both nations to fostering stronger economic and diplomatic ties for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the President of Timor Leste. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including development partnerships in energy, IT, FinTech, health and capacity building.

During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated Jose Ramos-Horta for Timor-Leste's upcoming membership of ASEAN, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. He invited Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

In a post shared on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Furthering the Delhi-Dili connect! PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste in Gandhinagar. Discussions covered bilateral cooperation in various fields including development partnership in health, traditional medicine, energy, IT, fintech, capacity building among others."

"PM congratulated President Horta for Timor-Leste's upcoming membership of ASEAN. PM invited Timor-Leste to join International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," he added.

