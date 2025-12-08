Gulab Teams up with Arjun Rampal to celebrate the Good Side of Life with Cold-Pressed Oils

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: Gulab, one of India's leading edible oil companies, announces the launch of its new brand campaign, The Good Side of Life, featuring Bollywood star Arjun Rampal for its range of cold-pressed oils.

Gulab was among the first brands to introduce cold-pressed oils to everyday consumers, well before wellness became a mainstream movement. With a keen understanding of shifting kitchen habits and the growing preference for minimally processed cooking essentials, Gulab, in association with Arjun Rampal, aims to make cold-pressed oils a lifestyle choice for those who genuinely care about eating and living better.

Under the leadership of Director & CEO Dishit Nathwani, Gulab has been strengthening its position from a legacy oil manufacturer into a modern House of Brands, driven by a philosophy of purity, transparency, and everyday wellness. The company aims to deliver what Nathwani terms a "return on emotion", products that enable families to feel good about the choices they make and the lifestyle they lead.

As consumers become more aware of the impact of their choices, they pay closer attention to labels, question processing methods, and prefer ingredients that support a more conscious way of living. India's edible oils market is seeing a sharp rise in demand for clean-label, cold-pressed and organic alternatives, particularly in metros and Tier-II cities.

Speaking about the association, Arjun Rampal said, "What drew me to this campaign was its simplicity. Celebrating the good side of life, not as an idea, but as a way of living. Gulab is shifting the narrative from just health benefits to lifestyle & making conscious cooking feel intentional and personal. It's a campaign I could genuinely see myself in."

Sharing the vision behind the campaign, Mr Dishit Nathwani added, "Gulab is evolving into a partner in consumers' daily routines, not just a product on their kitchen shelf. With Arjun Rampal coming on board, we reach a younger, wellness-driven audience that values nutrition, cultural food habits and modern convenience equally."

The campaign seamlessly integrates Gulab Cold-Pressed Oils into your daily routine, reminding you to see the goodness in everything you do and celebrate the simple joys like cooking, making it a celebration rather than a chore. Through the video that is now live on the brand page, Rampal subtly puts forth the idea of cold-pressed oils, quietly supporting the good days.

Gulab's cold-pressed oils are available on e-commerce platforms, the brand's website and stores near you.

The company's focus on minimally processed oils and wellness-driven branding positions Gulab ahead of the curve as consumers increasingly seek food choices that balance their daily routine without compromising their wellness.

