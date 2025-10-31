Gulf Oil International Ltd and AMW Global Enter into a Major Licensing Partnership to Launch Gulf Auto Products Across Asia and Middle East

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: In a bold move, Gulf, a renowned brand in automotive lubricants, has entered into a strategic licensing partnership with AMW Global Automobiles LLC., a subsidiary of Assurance Group, a global leader in automotive products manufacturing and distribution. This collaboration will introduce an extensive lineup of premium, high-performance automotive productsranging from car parts, car accessories, automotive batteries, garage equipment, fuel additives, filters, and advanced car care solutions.

Expanding Global Reach with Precision and Expertise

This licensing partnership is designed to cover a vast geographical footprint, extending across key markets in Asia and the Middle East. The collaboration will serve countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam in Asia. It will also extend to the Middle East, including Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen.

Gulf's distinctive light blue and orange livery comes from a rich history of excellence in motorsport, spanning decades. From the victory at Le Mans with the Ford GT40 in 1968 to the triumphant return to Formula 1 in 2020 with McLaren Racing, Gulf has left its mark on countless monumental motorsport events and has become iconic amongst racing fans. Today Gulf continues to play a major role in Formula 1 as sponsor of Atlassian Williams Racing and in Moto GP as sponsor of the Trackhouse MotoGP Team.

Pioneering Excellence: Leadership Perspectives

Sacha Davis - Vice President of Marketing for Gulf Oil International UK Ltd commented: "Gulf is a trusted brand which can stretch into many categories to reflect our core brand values of Quality, Endurance and Passion. We are delighted to partner with AMW as an expert in automotive products, who share our ambition to develop a high-performance range which will be well received in the automotive sector in our key territories.

Mukesh Sharma, C.E.O at AMW Global shared his vision for the collaboration:

"At AMW Global, we are committed to excellence in the automotive industry. Partnering with Gulf is an exciting development for AMW and will provide real value across diverse markets. We have worked with Gulf to develop a comprehensive range which will meet the evolving needs of our customers and bring advanced technology and reliability into every product."

Driving Innovation and Transforming Markets

This strategic partnership is engineered to address the growing demand for premium automotive solutions, providing dependable and high-performance products across emerging and established markets alike. The partnership's innovation-driven approach will work to ensure that customers benefit from the latest technological advancements and premium-quality products that help to enhance the longevity, safety, and efficiency of their vehicles.

About Gulf Oil International Limited (Gulf):

Gulf, a wholly owned entity of the Hinduja Group, is one of the largest privately-owned downstream companies, with a presence in over 60 countries worldwide. Operating since 1901, Gulf's history is one of innovation, with a pioneering spirit that still guides the brand today.

Gulf's core business is manufacturing and marketing an extensive range of performance lubricants and associated products across a diverse range of market segments.

Gulf also licenses national fuel retail networks around the globe and is currently present in over 18 countries with more than 1,250 stations. Gulf has a strong international presence in Europe, South America, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region, owning blending facilities and several licensed plants worldwide. It is the majority shareholder in Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, listed on the BSE. Gulf's business also includes Gulf Marine, which supplies lubricants to the global shipping industry across 1,100 ports worldwide.

For more information visit: www.gulfoilltd.com

About AMW Global Automobiles LLC

AMW Global, a subsidiary of Assurance Group, is a leading name in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of high-quality automotive products. With expert knowledge across key markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, AMW specialises in lubricants, batteries, filters, fuel additives, accessories, car care and spare parts. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, AMW continues to work to raise industry standards, offering advanced solutions that meet the diverse needs of automotive markets across the globe.

For more information regarding Gulf Auto Products, please visit: www.gulfautoproducts.com

