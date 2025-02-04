Gunnebo Entrance Control Expands Its Footprint in India with New Offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: Gunnebo Entrance Control has strengthened its presence in India with the opening of two new offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai.

As a global leader in physical security solutions, this strategic expansion highlights the company's commitment to providing advanced security solutions tailored to the growing needs of the Indian market.

The new offices will house the operation functions of the company's presence in India, with the ability to showcase innovative solutions for visitors to discover the benefits of advanced single-person detection in their access control strategies.

Says Chetanya Vali, Gunnebo Entrance Control Vice President - India: "Gunnebo Entrance Control is taking a significant step forward in India by bringing our expertise closer to our customers. Our latest technologies are designed to create seamless, secure environments that facilitate effortless movement while ensuring the highest levels of protection."

Thomas Porquet, Gunnebo Entrance Control Vice President of South APAC, added: " "This expansion not only strengthens our foothold in India but also reinforces our commitment to innovation and service excellence. With these new offices, we aim to create deeper collaborations and drive advancements in the security landscape that can continue to make a difference."

The two office openings with a growing workforce of over 70 employees spanning across the country, highlight Gunnebo Entrance Control's dedication to shaping the future of secure access solutions in India, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the industry.

Tina Hughan, Global Marketing & Sustainability Director commented: "Security is not just about technology - it's about trust. As we expand in India, we are committed to delivering solutions from a dedicated team that enhance safety and supports sustainable, intelligent infrastructure for the future."

The new office openings align with Gunnebo Entrance Control's global strategy to enhance regional presence, improve customer support, and drive innovation. This expansion strengthens partnerships and advances secure, sustainable environments in key markets like India.

Howard Lang, President of Entrance Control, concluded: "Our expansion in India is a testament to our long-term vision of being a trusted security partner worldwide.

India is a key market for our company and this investment reinforces our commitment to our current and future customers by further strengthening our presence and capabilities in the country"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor