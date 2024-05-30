Guns to Glamour: Former Army Captain Rahul Bali walks the Red Carpet at Cannes to make India Proud

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 30: The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw an extraordinary Indian fervour with Indian Actors, Filmmakers & Influencers shining the most on the Red Carpet that was full of myriad Indian Flavours.

The iconic film festival which wrapped on May 25, saw a number of unprecedented firsts for India from Payal Kapadia's film winning the Grand Prix and Anasuya Sengupta bagging the Best Actress Award to Captain Rahul Bali becoming the first Indian Army Veteran turned Filmmaker to walk on the world's most glamourous Red Carpet spreading the fragrance of India in the French Riviera like never before.

An ex-Army officer turned Filmmaker Captain Rahul Bali debuted at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a traditional Indian Band Gala Suit with the Indian Flag pinned on his chest proudly flaunting the power of India to officially launch the First Look Poster of his film - LOVE IN VIETNAM at the Bharat Pavilion.

Based on the bestseller book 'Madonna In A Fur Coat,' the India-Vietnam collaboration film stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur along with popular Vietnamese star Kha Ngan.

It is the first-ever INDIA -VIETNAMESE co-production Movie that is being produced with the support of the Embassies and Consulate Generals of India and Vietnam in the respective countries.

Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi the film is Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, Abhishek Ankur, Co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills, Dalat, Associate Producer Vikas Sharma with Vietnam Airlines being the official Airline partner.

Captain Rahul Bali, a well-known name in the international festival circuits is an award-winning Indian Film Festival Curator who has been successfully spreading the fragrance of India globally by curating Indian Film Festivals and creating synergies for cultural cooperation between India and the world.

Having turned Producer with Love in Vietnam, Captain Rahul Bali is confident that this landmark Co-production movie slated to be shot in a number of exotic locations across Vietnam & India would surely be the starting point of a great cinematic relationship between the two great countries and would open a lot of opportunities and synergies between India and Vietnam.

