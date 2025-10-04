Gurdip Bath Congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew on MIPAD Lifetime Achievement Award

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: The High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to India, H.E. Gurdip Dev Bath, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on being honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) 2025.

H.E. Dev Bath praised Prime Minister Drew's visionary leadership, highlighting his pivotal role in elevating St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage. He noted that under Dr. Drew the Federation has made significant strides in championing healthcare, advancing renewable energy, and deepening Africa-Caribbean relations.

"It is a fitting acknowledgement of a statesman whose service has been defined by humility, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the upliftment of people at home and abroad," H.E. Gurdip Bath said in a statement.

Calling him an inspiration, H.E. Bath further added that the award reflects the lasting impact of Prime Minister Drew's dedication and the global respect he commands:

"Your example inspires confidence in the future of our Federation and reflects the highest ideals of public service. This award, bestowed upon you, is a testament to the enduring impact of your dedication and the respect you command on the world stage," he further added.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew received the award during an exclusive ceremony held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York. Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Drew dedicated the award to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

"This award is not mine alone; it belongs to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, whose resilience, vision, and unwavering spirit continue to shape our journey as part of the global African family," said Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew upon receiving the award.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife and First Lady Diani Jimesha-Prince Drew, underscored that this recognition not only honoured his personal contributions but also highlighted the growing presence of St. Kitts and Nevis on the world stage.

Dr. Drew was honoured alongside internationally acclaimed figures such as media icon Oprah Winfrey, tennis legend Serena Williams, and actor Aaron Pierre. The MIPAD Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for distinguished personalities whose contributions and leadership inspire across generations and geographies.

The announcement has generated widespread pride among citizens at home and abroad, with many hailing it as a historic moment that amplifies the Federation's visibility and influence on the global stage.

Deepening Africa-Caribbean Diplomacy

Prime Minister Drew has consistently championed the strengthening of Africa-Caribbean relations. His administration has actively pursued cultural, diplomatic, and economic partnerships to establish St. Kitts and Nevis as a strategic bridge between the two regions.

In 2025, Dr. Drew announced upcoming high-level missions to Algeria and Ethiopia, including participation in the 4th Intra-Africa Trade Fair and the CARICOM-African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. Earlier this year, during the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2025) in Grenada, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to fostering cooperation through cultural exchanges, sports partnerships, and economic collaborations.

Landmark Agreements with Africa

One of the most notable developments has been the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nigeria in early 2025. The agreement establishes an Agro-Hub Warehouse and Logistics Centre in St. Kitts, aimed at boosting agricultural exports and enhancing trade capacity between the Caribbean and Africa.

During his visit to Nigeria, Prime Minister Drew also held discussions with President Bola Tinubu, resulting in a landmark agreement on reciprocal visa-free travel for up to 90 days, effective August 4, 2025. This arrangement is expected to significantly strengthen tourism, business, and cultural exchanges, serving as a model for future Africa-Caribbean cooperation.

The recognition by MIPAD not only celebrates Dr. Drew's leadership but also underscores the Federation's growing relevance in global diplomacy. It is a moment that reinforces St. Kitts and Nevis' role as a leader among small island states, a connector between Africa and the Caribbean, and a nation whose values of resilience, innovation, and service continue to inspire worldwide.

