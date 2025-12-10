Gurgaon's Galleria Market Records the Highest Retail Rent Jump in Asia Pacific , A Testament to 15 Years of Vision and Curation- Heights Group

GTF Technologies

New Delhi [India], December 10: Gurgaon's Galleria Market has achieved a remarkable milestone, registering the highest retail rent growth in the Asia Pacific region this year surpassing iconic hubs such as Khan Market and Connaught Place. What is today considered one of India's most resilient and profitable neighbourhood retail destinations began as an ordinary high street. Its transformation is the result of vision, perseverance, and community-centric curation, led by Kaifi Bharti, Founder of Heights Group, who has managed and shaped this retail ecosystem since 2010 a span of nearly 15 years of unwavering commitment.

Unlike premium malls built with instant brand visibility and master-planned infrastructure, Galleria had no pre-set advantage. Footfall was not guaranteed, nor were big brands eager to participate. In the early years, automobile and FMCG brands, electronics leaders, and lifestyle players declined invitations to activate within the market. Back then, retail marketing was driven almost exclusively by malls and premium destinations not neighbourhood streets.

The journey began with simple community events small gatherings designed to build trust and familiarity. These engagements gradually evolved into curated exhibitions, BTL activations, and original intellectual properties crafted specifically for the location and its consumer base. This was not trial-and-error. It was a strategic approach rooted in understanding consumer psychology, testing real-time engagement, and decoding the behavioural drivers of Indian micro-retail ecosystems.

Among the most influential initiatives was The Fashion Bazaar, a lifestyle exhibition that empowered emerging and premium brands to connect with consumers in a curated environment. The market also hosted World of Wheels (WOW), a high-engagement automobile showcase that turned open retail into an immersive experience. Through his NGO I M Social, Bharti turned the marketplace into a platform of awareness hosting campaigns for World Earth Day, Global Water Conservation, World Cancer Day, and World Health Day. Galleria has also celebrated Independence Day and Republic Day for 15 consecutive years, not as events, but as community traditionstransforming the market into an emotional, cultural, and social anchor, not merely a commercial one.

Kaifi Bharti emphasizes that the transformation was neither accidental nor overnight. It required courage, consistent risk-taking, and a deep belief in the market's potential. The Galleria Condominium Association played a foundational role, working closely with the Heights Group team and supporting the long-term vision. "We broke barriers and kept our faith in the place. The community believed in us, and we believed in the community," Bharti says. The results are evident: Galleria has stayed India's No. 1 neighbourhood retail market for over a decade and now stands as a benchmark success for the entire Asia Pacific.

Bharti often advises global developers that constructing an iconic project or securing marquee retail brands is the easy part. "The real challenge is generating footfall, identifying the right target audience, and sustaining that footfall year after year. That is our job," he asserts. After 15 years of on-ground experimentation, evolution, and refinement, Heights Group has developed a deep understanding of what truly works in modern retail ecosystemsknowledge now applied nationally and internationally.

Beyond Galleria, Heights Group currently manages Worldmark Gurgaon, Brookfield-Bharti Realty JV projects, and is set to expand its portfolio to the United States and Canada in 2026. With a proven operating playbook and a belief in long-term, consumer-first retail curation, the journey continues one destination at a time.

