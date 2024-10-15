Gurpal Singh Chawla, MD, TREVOC, Honoured as a "Leader of Tomorrow" by Times Group

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 15: The Times Seaboard Summit 2024, hosted by the Times of India, rewarded Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC, with a "Leader of Tomorrow" award at its prestigious ceremony. The 2024 edition explores the fresh perspectives, groundbreaking ventures, and unwavering dedication that characterize this year's cohort of leaders.

With 18 years of demonstrated experience in the real estate industry, Gurpal Singh Chawla has a strong background with hands-on experience working on various Commercial/IT/ Retail and Residential projects. The award highlights his innovative leadership and contributions to the sector.

Upon receiving the award, Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, expressed, "It is an honour for me to receive this esteemed recognition. This award underscores the perseverance and dedication I strive for every day at TREVOC. With the vision to Imagine, Innovate, and Inspire at TREVOC, I look forward to continuing my journey of growth and making a lasting impact in the real estate sector."

With a rich heritage spanning over 75 years, TREVOC continues to innovate by integrating cutting-edge amenities and sustainable solutions into its architectural marvels across prime locations like Golf Course Road, Southern Peripheral Road, and Dwarka Expressway. The Group will deliver over 5 million square feet of residential space, along with 1 million square feet of retail and office space. Additionally, the company also plans to develop 75-100 acres of plotted land, further expanding its footprint in the region.

