Guru Purnima 2025 at Karauli Shankar Mahadev Dham: The Mahasankalp for Nature, Purnata and Global Welfare

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17: At the hallowed grounds of Shree Karauli Shankar Mahadev, Purvaj Mukti Dham in Kanpur, Guru Purnima 2025 was commemorated as a profoundly transformative spiritual convocation. Thousands of devotees and spiritual aspirants converged under the guidance of Poorna Guru Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev Ji, whose presence suffused the atmosphere with clarity, discipline, and a compelling call for equilibrium, both internally and within the natural world.

This year’s Mahotsav transcended mere ceremony, emerging as a potent platform for environmental stewardship, esoteric education, and inclusive spiritual advancement.

A Year of “Nature with Balance”: Sacred Ecology as Dharma

In a landmark address, Guruji designated 2025 as the “Year of Nature Balance’' Forging a profound connection between ecological vitality and spiritual well-being, he unveiled the “Nature With Balance” initiative. This pivotal movement calls upon each devotee to plant a minimum of 100 trees over their lifetime.

“Before becoming human, you were once vegetation. Never forget that ancient memory embedded in your DNA,' Guruji imparted, reinforcing the sacred symbiosis between humanity and nature.

Gurudev elucidated the science of pranic relationships between humans and trees, explaining that while certain trees replenish our vital life force, others can inadvertently deplete it. Particular emphasis was placed on the Banyan tree, a species venerated in Indian tradition and scientifically recognized for its continuous emission of oxygen-rich air. This spiritual guidance was augmented by encouraging women to uphold the ancient ritual of Banyan worship, a practice substantiated by its acknowledged physiological benefits.

To amplify this message, the Darbar inaugurated a nationwide social media campaign using the hashtag #NatureWithBalance, inviting devotees to submit videos of their tree-planting activities to the Anand TV WhatsApp helpline (9277395752). Selected submissions will be showcased on Anand TV (Tata Play 1091), powerfully reinforcing widespread ecological engagement galvanised by spiritual leadership.

Unified Anushthan & Digital Spiritual Access

A new, consolidated one-day Maha-Anushthan was also introduced, meticulously designed to unify several pivotal rituals—including ancestral resolution, memory purification, and spiritual protection—into a single, cohesive package. This streamlined methodology aims to make advanced spiritual practices more accessible and manageable for devotees facing temporal or financial constraints.

In a significant move towards global outreach, online diksha (spiritual initiation) will be made available to international devotees for the first time, commencing with the next Purnima. The Darbar team will coordinate advance registration and the distribution of initiation kits.

Tantra Kriya Yoga: Exclusive Access for 2,636 Sadhaks Chosen

From a pool of 2,662 applicants, 2,636 dedicated sadhaks were selected to participate in an advanced Tantra Kriya Yoga session during the festivities. These participants engaged in high-intensity meditative sadhana under the direct tutelage of Guruji. A stern admonition was issued against the misuse of spiritual powers, with Guruji emphasizing that all rituals and vows must be contained within one’s own DNA lineage.

“ShaktiremainsonlywhereShivaresides.WithoutShivtva,energybecomesa curse, not a blessing’' he cautioned.

Mantra Diksha & Panch Mahabhut Shuddhi: Rituals Rooted in Natural Science

On July 10, a large-scale Mantra Diksha and PanchMahabhut Shuddhi Siddhi Havan was conducted, focusing on the purification of the five elemental forces—earth, water, fire, air, and ether—within the human body. Gurudev underscored that authentic spiritual evolution is intrinsically linked to, and must commence with, both ecological and elemental purification.

Monthly “Zero Balance” Retreat Announced in Haridwar

In another pioneering announcement, the Darbar revealed a unique five-day monthly meditation retreat titled “Zero Balance” to be held at Mishri Math in Haridwar under Guruji’s personal guidance. Limited to an exclusive capacity of 200 participants, this mobile-free, confidential retreat is designed to help individuals expunge karmic baggage and achieve a state of inner equilibrium.

The retreat will be facilitated by Guruji’s senior disciple, Shri Rajiv Sinha, and prospective attendees must adhere to stringent participation protocols. The chosen location is considered energetically potent, owing to its history of profound sadhanas previously conducted at Mishri Math.

Global Access via Online Diksha

In response to numerous requests from the global community, Guruji announced the landmark launch of live online diksha (initiation) for overseas devotees. This program will commence from the next Purnima, with details available on the official website: nri.poornaguru.org.

Interested participants are required to register at least 25 days in advance to receive their diksha kits by mail, enabling them to perform the rituals concurrently with the live proceedings at the Darbar.

Publications & Media Outreach

“Sant Milan” TV Series Launched: This new series on Anand TV will feature insightful spiritual dialogues with venerated saints from across India.

“Gyan Satta” Monthly Magazine Revived: This publication, featuring Guruji’s profound writings and experiential wisdom, will be resurrected and published from Mishri Math in Haridwar.

These media platforms are strategically designed to deepen spiritual erudition and make the Darbar’s timeless teachings accessible to a broader audience.

Guruji’sFinalMessage:Surrender,NotShowmanship

In his powerful concluding discourse, Gurudev delivered a stirring reflection on the true essence of the spiritual path:

“Shiva is not a palace—it is a cremation ground. The authentic seeker must incinerate ego, pride, and illusion in that fire

He cautioned aspirants against fragmented trust, mere imitation, and the superficial pursuit of spiritual phenomena. The path of Tantra, he reiterated, does not begin with the acquisition of power, but with profound purification—a journey from the state of*tamas* (inertia) to the illumination of spiritual light.

