Guru Randhawa Becomes First Indian Artist to Cross 14B YouTube Views, Surpassing Drake, Billie Eilish & Dua Lipa

New Delhi [India], January 28: Global music sensation Guru Randhawa has set a historic benchmark by becoming the first and only Indian artist to cross an astounding 14 billion views on YouTube. This remarkable feat places him ahead of global music icons like Drake, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa, firmly cementing his position as a global music powerhouse.

When YouTube was still gaining traction in India, Guru Randhawa played a crucial role in making the platform a household name. Early hits like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ban Ja Rani, and Ishq Tera demonstrated his ability to create music that resonated deeply with audiences. These viral chartbusters not only propelled him to stardom but also paved the way for Indian artists to flourish on the platform, significantly contributing to YouTube's growth in India.

Guru's music transcends borders, blending Punjabi beats with contemporary sounds, making his work universally appealing. His global collaborations with artists like Pitbull and Jay Sean further elevated his stature, showcasing Indian music's versatility and appeal on the international stage.

This extraordinary 14-billion-view milestone redefines success for Indian artists and underscores the massive potential of Indian music to connect with audiences across the globe. Guru Randhawa's talent, dedication, and vision continue to inspire, putting Indian music firmly on the world map.

