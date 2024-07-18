Gurucool Kickstarts #Mission10000; to Enroll 10,000 Rural Students in 30 Days

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 18: Gurucool, a social media platform with learning tools, is excited to announce the launch of its latest initiative, #Mission10000. This groundbreaking learning program aims to spark an educational revolution in rural India. Through this heartfelt initiative, Gurucool plans to educate weak, disadvantaged, and rural students, backed by scholarships worth over 10 crore INR for 10,000 students within the next 30 days. This is the first season of the 'Panchayat Gurucool' series, which aims to create a 24x7 Digital School for each panchayat in India, thus transforming them into Smart Panchayats.

For its successful implementation, Gurucool is actively collaborating with local communities, schools, leaders, NGOs, and government bodies. Our next expansion phases include "Gurucool Chale Hum!" and "A Million Dreams."

The Brookings Institute estimated that at the current pace, it will take 100 years for young people in developing countries like India to achieve the same learning opportunities and outcomes as those in developed nations. Gurucool aims to address significant 'educational inequalities,' characterized by inaccessibility, poor quality, and impersonality.

Despite widespread smartphone use among rural youth, educational resources remain scattered. According to ASER, 42% of rural students aged 14-18 struggle with basic English and 50% with basic math. India's 'learning poverty' has escalated to 70%. The current educational system's one-size-fits-all approach fails to meet students' diverse needs, and the high cost of private schooling and outdated college education further burden many families.

Gurucool has devised a cool solution for 'educational inequality'an Educational Network. We have built a social media platform with gamified, AI-powered learning tools.

"People ask why we do what we do. Education kisi ki jaagir toh hai nahi. Ispe sabka haqq hai. Aur uss haqq ko possible karna hi Gurucool ka mission hai. We welcome like-minded ed-tech companions to join us in this endeavour. Our #Mission10000 is just the beginning," said Adil Meraj, Founder of Gurucool.

Gurucool has been ranked among the Top 5 startups in the Bihar Startup Summit and among the Top 40 startups globally run by student entrepreneurs by TiE. Our team has won the MBillionth Award for Mobile Innovations in South Asia and has been featured in over 20 reputable news outlets like The Hindu, The Financial Express, and Dainik Bhaskar. We have partnered with the Telangana Government to implement our app in 204 residential schools.

Our vision is to curate the world's knowledge and make learning equitable and meaningful.

