Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Honored with Honorary Doctorate at TMU Special Convocation

New Delhi [India], September 17: Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad celebrated a momentous occasion with a Special Convocation and Youth Meet, where the prestigious Honorary Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) was conferred upon His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji. This significant honour was bestowed by the Chancellor, Suresh Jain.

In his acceptance speech, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji expressed deep gratitude for the honour and praised TMU for creating an environment that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of academia. Gurudev remarked, "TMU not only excels in academics but also places great emphasis on personal development, which is equally important. The environment here is truly commendable."

He also praised TMU for upholding its principles of sustainability and social responsibility. "From the beginning, TMU has focused on cultivating students who carry both skills and strong values, ensuring they make a positive impact on society. The university's dedication to sustainability sets it apart as a leading university, and I hope this vision continues to inspire others across the nation," he stated. "The university's focus on nurturing responsible, well-rounded individuals who are mindful of the environment is inspiring. I feel deeply honoured to receive this degree from a university that stands for such values," Gurudev added.

Balancing Knowledge and Values

Dedicated to academic excellence and personal growth, TMU promotes a unique educational philosophy. The university's comprehensive approach integrates modern learning with ancient wisdom, ensuring that students graduate with knowledge and a deep sense of responsibility towards society and the environment.

Gurudev's recognition of TMU's holistic approach to education reaffirms the university's status as a leader in shaping values-driven individuals. In keeping with the theme of values and education, Gurudev addressed the audience on the importance of living in harmony with nature and oneself. "It is my privilege to be here during Paryushan Parv. The values of compassion and discipline are beautifully reflected in the event." He also touched on global concerns, such as water conservation, warning that the next major conflict could arise over water scarcity. He praised TMU for its efforts in raising awareness and ensuring no water is wasted on campus.

Chancellor's Deep Respect for Gurudev's Teachings

Chancellor Suresh Jain, in his address, emphasised the alignment of Gurudev's values with the university's mission. He also expressed his deep respect for Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, urging the youth to imbibe the values of simplicity, compassion, and selflessness that Gurudev embodies. "We are truly honoured to have Gurudev among us today, and I hope that his teachings inspire not just our students, but everyone associated with the university," Suresh Jain remarked. He led the gathering in rhythmic chants of "So Hum," a key practice in Sudarshan Kriya, infusing the event with spiritual energy. The powerful chanting echoed throughout the pandal, uniting the audience in a shared experience of peace and mindfulness.

Executive Director's Insightful Message

Executive Director Akshat Jain delivered a heartfelt note, captivating both Gurudev and the audience. He acknowledged the profound influence of Indian culture, which continues to inspire worldwide. "It is our responsibility to bring these rich traditions to the Indian youth, and TMU is fulfilling this mission," he stated.

Jain also highlighted the significance of Sudarshan Kriya, a transformative practice he learned from Gurudev, calling it "the true path to happiness." His speech resonated deeply with the attendees, reinforcing the importance of personal and cultural growth.

A Ceremony of Tradition and Honour

The event was rich with tradition and symbolism. Group Vice Chairman (GVC) Manish Jain presented Gurudev with a shawl, while Executive Director Akshat Jain presented a ceremonial coconut, symbolising respect and gratitude. Vice-Chancellor Prof V.K. Jain highlighted TMU's recent achievements, including its high NAAC grade, NIRF ranking, patents, and support for startups. Registrar Dr Aditya Sharma also presented the official citation, further reinforcing TMU's reputation as a leader in both academics and social responsibility.

The procession included notable figures such as Chancellor Suresh Jain, GVC Manish Jain, Executive Director Akshat Jain, Vice Chancellor Prof. V.K. Jain, Registrar Dr Aditya Sharma, and Dean of Academics Prof. Manjula Jain, along with distinguished guests including MLC Dr Jaipal Singh Vyast, MLC Dr Hari Singh Dhillon, Mayor Vinod Agarwal, Anil Jain, as well as directors, principals, and other key university officials. A diverse crowd of over 15,000 - spanning students, faculty, officials, and Art of Living community members attended this grand event. The presence of the First Lady, Veena Jain, and Director of Administration, Abhishek Kapoor, was also notable. Dr Madhav Sharma conducted the proceedings. A devotional music performance by renowned Art of Living musicians, led by Saket Kakkar, and a yoga demonstration by Ritu Narang, enriched the atmosphere.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

The Special Convocation and Youth Meet culminated in a powerful sense of unity, as students, faculty, and guests left inspired to pursue not just academic excellence but also a path of personal growth and social responsibility. The conferment of the honorary degree to Gurudev

was a proud moment for TMU, symbolising the university's commitment to recognising individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society.

As the Chancellor, Suresh Jain, concluded his speech, he urged everyone to adopt the values shared by Gurudev. "Together, we can create a better world through knowledge, compassion, and sustainability," he said, marking the event as a significant milestone in TMU's journey towards building a brighter future for its students and society.

