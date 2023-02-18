Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji to grace RatnaRaj Utsav and Vigyan Bhairav events in Surat on March 12 and March 13

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 18: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji, Spiritual Leader, world-renowned humanitarian and founder of the ‘Art of Living Foundation,’ is set to visit Surat for two days on March 12 and March 13.

1 lakh plus of his devotees would attend the Maha Kriya and Mahasatsang “RatnaRaj Utsav” and He will be giving discourse known as ‘Vigyan Bhairav’. The events and workshops commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living organisation.

On the 12th and 13th of March, the Art of Living Surat Chapter will host the Vigyan Bhairav 2 and Ratnaraj Utsav in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji as part of a series of events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living organisation.

Surat’s Indoor Stadium will host Vigyan Bhairav, while Gopin Gam, Mota Varachha will be the venue for RatnaRaj Utsav (Maha Satsang and Maha Kriya).

The Art of Living members Hari Arora and Prakash Dhoriyani stated that the Art of Living organisation has a presence in over 180 countries and touches the lives of millions of followers. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shanker founded the Art of Living in 1981, and while various programmes are being held around the world to commemorate the organization’s 40th anniversary, Surat has received the Privilage of being part of the historic celebrations.

“Vigyan Bhairav programme is being organised at Indoor Stadium in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji,” said Art of Living member Prakash Dhoriyani and Hari Arora. During the Vigyan Bhairav Workshop, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji will teach many of the 112 meditation techniques that were taught by Lord Shankar to Parvatiji. This event will be held on the Sunday of 12th March spread over two sessions, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., respectively.” People can register for this workshop on the Swagatam Sri Sri website.

“Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji will be attending the ‘RatnaRaj’ programme at Gopin village in Mota Varachha where more than 1 lakh devotees will soak in blissful knowledge, devotion and Satsang. This event will record a historic number of people coming together hand and practicing Sudarshan Kriya at the same time.” said Dinesh Chaudhary, media coordinator of Art of Living. Around 1 lakh people are expected to attend the RatnaRaj programme.”

“People from across Gujarat state and India, from various walks of life, such as doctors, chartered accountants, advocates, bureaucrats, leading NGOs, academicians and so on, will come together in Surat for two long days to attend these programmes” Chaudhary added.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji will be touring Gujarat and gracing a number of events from March 10 to March 16 2023.

For more information, visit http://swagatamsrisri.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor