Gurumaa Karishma Shetty Performs Unique Worship by Creating a Shivling from Vegetables

New Delhi [India], September 17:Renowned spiritual guide Gurumaa Karishma Shetty once again demonstrated the depth of her devotion and creativity in worship by performing a sacred ritual in an extraordinary way. She created a Shivling entirely from fresh vegetables and offered her prayers to Lord Mahadev, leaving devotees in awe of her vision and spiritual connection.

According to Gurumaa, every aspect of nature embodies the presence of the divine. By shaping the Shivling from vegetables, she conveyed a profound teaching — that true devotion does not depend on expensive materials or elaborate offerings. Instead, it is the purity of the heart and the sincerity of faith that reach Lord Shiva.

During the worship, Gurumaa invoked blessings of peace, prosperity, and collective well-being for society. She emphasised that spiritual practices, when aligned with compassion, can transform lives and communities. The devotees who witnessed the ritual described the experience as deeply moving, calling it a rare example of blending nature with spirituality in its purest form.

In keeping with her philosophy of seva (service), all the vegetables used in the creation of the Shivling were later donated. This act ensured that the worship not only carried spiritual significance but also nourished people, reminding everyone that offering to Shiva must ultimately return to serve humanity.

Gurumaa Karishma Shetty's unique worship stands as a shining example of how devotion, nature, and service can unite to create a powerful message of love, faith, and compassion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor