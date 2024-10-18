Guthli Ad Fest by Miles SOBA Sees 100 Universities Unite, Celebrating Icons Piyush Pandey and KV Sridhar

New Delhi [India] October 18: The Guthli Ad Fest 2024, organized by Miles School of Branding and Advertising, is India's first student-led advertising festival, taking place on October 19-20 at the prestigious St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

The festival celebrates two giants of Indian advertising, Piyush Pandey and KV Sridhar (Pops), whose pioneering contributions continue to inspire creativity in the industry. The event anticipates participation from over 100 universities and more than 2,000 enthusiastic students from across the country, eager to explore and expand their creative horizons.

Curated by Prateesh R. Nair, Founder and CEO of Miles SOBA, the event is strategically designed to build a thriving ecosystem for future leaders in marketing, branding, and advertising. Miles SOBA's unique educational approach, Edwork, allows students to gain practical industry experience while pursuing their BBA degrees, bridging the gap between academia and the real world.

In collaboration with the Times of India and XIMR, the Guthli Ad Fest will host an array of distinguished speakers, including the legends themselves, alongside Prasoon Pandey, Josy Paul, Bharat Dabholkar, Santosh Padhi, Kainaz Karmakar, Devaiah Bopanna, Partho Sen Gupta, Shantesh Row, Mandar Natekar, Radhakrishnan, Kashif Memon, Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Rajiv Lakshman, Tanya Nambiar, and Cyrus Broacha. These luminaries will share insights, experiences, and inspiration, guiding the next generation of innovators and creators.

“We are ecstatic to present the Guthli Ad Fest 2024. It's a unique platform for students to engage directly with industry legends and peers, fostering a community of innovation and creativity,” said Prateesh R. Nair. “Our aim is to inspire young minds to reshape the future of advertising.”

As part of the initiative, the festival introduces the Piyush Pandey Scholarship and the KV Sridhar Scholarship, designed to support deserving students who demonstrate exceptional talent, commitment, and promise. These scholarships underscore the commitment to nurturing future trailblazers in the industry.

