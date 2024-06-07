Guwahati: 10-day program to upskill women running homestays being held at Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 7 : To encourage and promote the participation of women in Assam's tourism sector, a 10-day capacity building program for the establishment of home stays owned and operated by women entrepreneurs of Assam was launched at (IIE) on Friday.

Welcoming the women entrepreneurs, Lalit Sharma, Director, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) said, "Home stays can play a very important role for promoting tourism and developing self-employment among women. Home stays would also promote local culture, indigenous products, ethnic food and nearby scenic locations."

"The training would make the women take a more professional approach towards running and managing a home stay business," he said.

Masanda Pertin, State Mission Director, ASRLM encouraged all the women beneficiaries to promote their local home stay business through adapting innovative ideas like local resources, diversity in the food pattern in the upcoming days.

She also stated that women entrepreneurs have significant potential in the home stay business, therefore encouraging women to inherent their skills in hospitality and management will create significant impact in the home stay sector.

Sponsored by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) by Cluster Intervention Scheme to promote tourism in Assam offers a 10-day training (total duration of 80 hours) covering broad topics such as entrepreneurship, promoting home stay businesses, using online booking platforms like Airbnb and MakeMyTrip, social media marketing, managing home stays, client handling, financial literacy, and government schemes for home stay businesses.

The Assam State Livelihoods Mission (ASLRM) supports this initiative by identifying and mobilizing women entrepreneurs from different districts of Assam for the training program.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) is the implementing agency of the program.

The home stay business in Assam holds promising prospects due to the region's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. Recently, tourist footfalls have significantly increased, directly accelerating the demand for hotels and home stays.

