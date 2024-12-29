Guwahati airport achieves record-breaking growth in passengers in 2024

Guwahati, Dec 29 Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) located in Guwahati, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), witnessed a remarkable passenger growth in 2024, with a significant surge in domestic and international travel, officials said on Saturday.

The LGBIA sources said that the airport, which is the largest in the northeastern region, successfully managed an impressive 6.26 million passengers in 2024.

Of the 6.26 million passengers handled by LGBIA, 3.09 million were domestic passenger arrivals and 3.17 million domestic passenger departures, an official statement said.

The AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

The statement said that additionally, LGBIA has handled 47,578 international passenger arrivals and 38,528 international passenger departures.

LGBIA also achieved a remarkable milestone with Cargo handling 225 MT of perishable cargo in December 2024.

On December 12, the airport achieved a single-day record, managing 21,444 passengers, including transit travellers. This milestone underscores the effectiveness of the LGBIA's ongoing infrastructure development, enabling seamless and efficient handling of increased passenger volumes.

LGBIA has also expanded its international route network, introducing direct flights to Paro (Bhutan), Malaysia, and Singapore.

The statement said that these routes have contributed to a significant increase in international passenger traffic and Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs).

The airport witnessed 44,746 domestic ATMs and 970 international ATMs, it said, adding that this growth is a testament to LGBIA's commitment to providing enhanced connectivity and services to its passengers.

In line with this commitment, the airport has also introduced three new domestic routes -- Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur, and Guwahati-Ziro.

These new routes are set to further boost connectivity and open up new avenues for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The LGBIA has also witnessed substantial growth in cargo handling, with a total of 10,089 MT of cargo handled this year.

This significant increase in cargo volume underscores the airport's emerging role as a key cargo hub in the region.

In another significant achievement, LGBIA has attained Level Two of the Airports Council International Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

This recognition underscores the airport's delivery of exceptional customer experiences and commitment to continuous improvement, the statement said.

As LGBIA continues to soar to new heights, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences and cementing its position as a premier gateway to the Northeast region of India.

The AAHL aims to converge India's biggest cities in a hub and spoke model through the Adani Group's proven strength in developing and managing complex transport and logistics hubs.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, known as Guwahati Airport, is the primary international airport in northeast India, located in Borjhar, around 26 km from Guwahati city in Assam.

Named after the first Chief Minister of Assam, Gopinath Bordoloi, the airport serves as a crucial gateway to the northeastern states, connecting the region to major domestic and international destinations.

Guwahati Airport offers a range of services, including retail outlets, dining options, lounges, and business facilities, ensuring a comfortable experience for travellers.

