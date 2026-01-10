Guwahati conclave charts future roadmap to make India a global textile hub: Minister Pabitra Margherita

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 : The two-day National Textiles Ministers' Conference held in Guwahati this week had seen serious deliberations on various aspects of the textile sector, and it would lead to a clear roadmap for fulfilling the vision of making India a global textile hub, Union Minister of State of Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said.

Addressing the conference, the Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, said it was a moment of pride that the National Textiles Ministers' Conference had been organised in Guwahati, bringing together the Centre and the States to jointly build a roadmap for the textile sector.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Textiles, the Union MoS added that through dialogue and coordination between representatives of the Centre and State governments, the conference enabled the Indian textile industry to expand its presence in the global market.

Referring to the Handloom Census 2019-20, Minister Margherita highlighted that the Northeastern region accounts for the highest handloom production in the country, contributing around 52 per cent of the total handloom output.

The conclave concluded on Friday after two days of extensive deliberations on strengthening India's textile ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, heritage preservation, and export growth. The conference witnessed participation of Ministers and officials from States and UTs across the nation. On Thursday, the inaugural session was attended by the Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav.

On the second day of the conference, discussions focused on expanding exports, competitiveness and branding of Textiles of India.

The Centre and State dialogue focused on competitiveness, support, expectations and vision of achieving USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030.

Another key session focused on traditional textiles, handlooms, and handicrafts, emphasising the preservation of India's rich textile heritage while ensuring market access, value addition, branding, and livelihoods for artisans and weavers. Participants stressed the need for convergence of schemes, design innovation and digital platforms to enhance income generation.

Senior officials and Ministers underscored the importance of collaboration between the Centre and the States. States were encouraged to leverage the Ministry of Textiles' flagship schemes, including infrastructure development, technology upgradation, and sustainability-driven initiatives.

The North-Eastern Region's unique strengthsits rich handloom heritage, GI-tagged products, diverse silk varieties, bamboo crafts, and strong participation of women artisans and weaverswere also highlighted during the deliberations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor