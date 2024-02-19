Guwahati: Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate Rs 254 cr projects at Pandu Port tomorrow

New Delhi [India], February 19 : In a fresh push towards revitalising the Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector and bolstering connectivity in the northeastern region, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, will inaugurate pivotal projects worth about Rs 254 crore at Pandu Port in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Minister Sonowal will inaugurate Passenger-cum-Cargo Terminal at Bogibeel in upper Assam, worth Rs 46.60 crore, Inland Water Transport Terminal at Sonamura worth Rs 6.91 crore, upgraded Terminal at Karimganj and Badarpur worth Rs. 6.40 crore.

During the event he will also announce six jetties at various locations on the Brahmaputra River worth Rs 8.45 crore, 19 passenger vessels for National Waterway-2 and National Waterway-16 worth Rs 25 crore, and extension of jetty, Integrated Office and Bank Protection worth Rs 30 crore.

These infrastructural developments are poised to significantly augment connectivity within the Northeast, facilitating smoother movement of both passengers and cargo.

In addition to these inaugurations, the foundation stone for the IWAI Dhubri Office Complex worth Rs 7.50 crore for immigration and customs, is set to be laid, underscoring the government's commitment to streamlining administrative processes and infrastructure development in the region.

