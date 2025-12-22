Guwahati's new Adani airport terminal represents critical step in India's "Act East" vision, says Group CFO

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated Terminal 2 at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday. Group CFO of Adani Group, Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, said on LinkedIn, "This project represents a critical step in India's 'Act East' vision."

Developed and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the new facility aims to serve as a primary aviation hub for Northeast India. This development is part of the country's broader vision to improve connectivity with eastern regions and Southeast Asian markets.

He also noted that the new terminal increases the airport's annual passenger handling capacity from 3.4 million to 13.1 million. The project required an investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore. This expenditure is a significant portion of a larger Rs 50,000 crore long-term commitment made by the group toward the development of Assam.

New technologies are now in place at the airport to assist passengers. These include biometric boarding systems and the first automated tray retrieval system in the Northeast. Advanced full-body scanners are also part of the updated security infrastructure. These additions aim to provide a modern experience for travelers using the new terminal.

The project also includes plans for future growth in regional trade and employment. A Rs 1,000 crore facility for maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft is currently under development. Additionally, an integrated cargo market will be established to support regional exports. Singh mentioned that the airport will "serve as an engine for economic growth, tourism, and trade."

The terminal design takes inspiration from local biodiversity and is named "Bamboo Orchids." It recently received the International Architectural Award 2025 for its focus on sustainability and nature-themed aesthetics.

Singh described the facility as one of the "long term & inter generational assets for the nation and its people." He stated that the inauguration marks an "important day for Northeast India" as the airport provides a world-class gateway for the region.

This expansion aligns with the Adani Group's national aviation strategy. The group plans to handle 200 million annual passengers across its entire network within five years. This network includes upcoming operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Singh noted that the delivery of Terminal 2 shows the group's ability to "execute complex, large-scale infrastructure projects that blend cultural heritage with modern technology."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor