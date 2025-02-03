GV Research Platform and BeCytes Partner to Enhance Access to Certified Hepatocytes & Biological Samples, Advancing Biopharma Research in India

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3: GV Research Platform (GVRP), a leading provider of preclinical research solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with BeCytes Biotechnologies to expand access to high-quality human and animal-derived biological materials for drug discovery and toxicology research in India.

This collaboration leverages BeCytes' specialized expertise in tissue procurement, primary cell isolation, and in vitro models, enabling Indian researchers to utilize cutting-edge tools for more predictive and translational studies. As part of this partnership, GVRP will facilitate the availability of cryopreserved hepatocytes, hepatic and skin cells, subcellular fractions, and customized cell isolation servicescritical resources for drug metabolism, safety assessment, and disease modeling.

Bridging Innovation and Accessibility

"As India's biomedical research landscape continues to expand, access to high-quality biological models remains a key challenge," said Kalyan Korisapati, Co-Founder & Group CEO of GVRP. "By partnering with BeCytes, we are closing this gap and ensuring that researchers in India have seamless access to best-in-class hepatic cell models, including disease models such as NASH and Liver 3D Spheroids functional models, to advance their discoveries."

BeCytes Biotechnologies, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, has a proven track record of supplying primary human and animal-derived cells to researchers worldwide. Their expertise in cell characterization and in vitro model development ensures consistency and reliability, addressing a critical need in preclinical drug screening and toxicology studies.

"We are excited to collaborate with GVRP to expand our global reach and empower researchers in India with reliable cell-based solutions," said Jordi Xapelli, the CEO of BeCytes Biotechnologies "With GVRP's established presence and commitment to research excellence, this partnership will drive impactful scientific advancements."

Empowering Preclinical Research in India

With AAALAC International accredited and OECD-GLP compliant facilities located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, GVRP is well-positioned to support the seamless distribution of BeCytes' offerings. This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to enhancing the quality and reproducibility of preclinical research, fostering innovation, and supporting drug development efforts in India and beyond.

For media inquiries and further details, please contact:

E. info@gvrp.in | www.gvrp.in | www.becytes.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor