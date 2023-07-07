GV Research Platform Transforms Safety Assessment Practices in India with SenzaGen Partnership

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7: GV Research Platform (GVRP), a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the biopharma industry, is proud to announce its partnership with SenzaGen, a renowned global provider of innovative testing solutions. This strategic collaboration positions GVRP as the authorized distributor of SenzaGen's state-of-the-art GARD® Assay services in India, ushering in a new era of safety assessment practices in the region.

SenzaGen is internationally recognized for its groundbreaking in-vitro tests that revolutionize the evaluation of substance allergenicity. The cutting-edge GARD® Assay suite, developed by SenzaGen, provides a comprehensive range of advanced testing solutions that accurately identify potential sensitizers, enabling companies to make informed decisions.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Peter Nahlstedt, CEO of SenzaGen, stated, "We are delighted to collaborate with GVRP, expanding the reach of our cutting-edge GARD® Assay technology to a wider audience in India. At SenzaGen, we remain committed to providing reliable and ethical testing alternatives that empower companies to develop safer and more sustainable products. With our cutting-edge GARD® technology in combination with GVRP's extensive expertise and market influence we are confident in our ability to make a strong positive impact in India."

Kalyan Korisapati, CEO & Co-Founder of GV Research Platform, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with SenzaGen and introduce their cutting-edge GARD® Assay services to the Indian market. This partnership reaffirms our philosophy of 'Innovation through Collaboration' and underscores our unwavering commitment to providing innovative and dependable safety assessment solutions to our esteemed clients. By integrating the GARD® Assay suite into their workflows, organizations can enhance product safety, ensure regulatory compliance, and mitigate risks associated with sensitization issues."

Through this strategic alliance, GVRP and SenzaGen aim to revolutionize safety assessment practices across India by offering advanced and precise alternatives to traditional animal testing solutions for the biopharma, chemicals, cosmetics, agriculture, and biomedical industries. Harnessing the power of advancing technology and genomics, this partnership seeks to elevate safety standards, facilitate regulatory compliance, and foster a culture of innovation within the Indian market.

GV Research Platform (GVRP) is a pioneering Contract Research Organization, headquartered in Hyderabad that provides end-to-end solutions across the drug discovery continuum. Since its establishment in 2020, GVRP has made significant strides towards its vision of enabling efficient and affordable innovation through differentiated and customized R&D solutions. For more information, please visit www.gvrp.in.

SenzaGen is a global leader in providing innovative in vitro testing solutions, driving the transition from animal testing to methods better suited to reflect human biology. Their GARD® Assay services offer exceptional predictability for assessing substance allergenicity, enabling companies to develop, produce, and deliver safer, ethical, and more sustainable products. For more information, please visit www.senzagen.com.

