GVBL - Greater Vysya Business Leaders Unveil Business Network, Chapters, and Leadership at Grand Launch

New Delhi [India], August 4: In a significant move to revolutionize the business networking landscape for the Vysya community, the Greater Vysya Business Leaders (GVBL) was officially launched today at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. The event marked the inauguration of the GVBL logo and website, the unveiling of its leadership structure, and the announcement of seven new chapters across Telangana. With a powerful vision to empower every Vysya entrepreneur and connect local businesses with global thinking, GVBL aims to foster a culture of unity, trust, and business excellence.

The launch was graced by key dignitaries and entrepreneurs from various districts, witnessing the formal formation of the first elected bodythe Titan Councilwhich will lead the organization for the year 2025-26. The council includes Prasad Jilla as President, Ravi Kondoori as Secretary, Tarun Chintha as Treasurer, along with Vice Presidents for core portfolios: Kranthi Kumar for Chapter Growth, Santosh Bajjuri for Events, Nikeelu Gunda for Training & Marketing, Srinivas Gandesri for Upcountry Growth, and Dr. Kakkireni Bharat Kumar for International Growth. The Executive Committee members include Venu from Karimnagar, Rachamalla Prasad, and Palla Krishna Mohan.

The event also witnessed the historic launch of GVBL's flagship chapterPranava Hyderabadwith a founding strength of 60 members, making it one of the largest Vysya chapter inaugurations in recent history in Hyderabad. The leadership team of Pranava includes CA Shiva Teja as Chairman, Dr. Shalini as Vice Chairman - Operations, and Pavan Vuppala as Vice Chairman - Finance. Alongside, Head Table teams for six more chapters were announced: Kapila Chapter in Karimnagar led by Chairman Yellanki Anil Kumar, G. Sai Krishna (VC- Operations), and P. Santhosh Kumar (VC-Finance); Sumukha Chapter in Hyderabad with Naresh Kumar ( Chairman) , Shiva Kumar S ( VC - Operations) and P. Vinod Kumar ( VC-Finance); Kakatiya Chapter in Warangal led by Chairman Volam Prabhukiran, Bodla Ravindranath (VC-Operations), and Prabhakar Volishetty (VC-Finance); Kalki Chapter in Hyderabad under Chairman Kacham Rushikesh, with Sowjanya Nagamalla (VC - Operations) and Bodla Srinivas (VC -Finance); Siddhi Chapter in Siddipet with Dr. Mankala Naveen as Chairman, G. Laxman Kumar (VC-Operations), and T. Ranjith Kumar (VC -Finance);

In a significant announcement, GVBL revealed its plans to launch GVBL Naari, a women-exclusive chapter focused on nurturing women-led Vysya businesses through dedicated leadership programs, mentoring, and networking opportunities. This initiative marks GVBL's progressive outlook towards inclusive entrepreneurship within the community.

GVBL's vision is rooted in empowering every Vysya entrepreneur, connecting grassroots businesses with global perspectives, and nurturing a values-driven culture of collaboration and growth. Its mission is centered on four pillars: Empowerment, Connectivity, Unity, and Trust. The structure is designed for operational transparency, leadership accountability, and high-impact networking.

Looking ahead, GVBL has announced an aggressive expansion plan. In Year 1, chapters will be established in Khammam, Eluru, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Adilabad. Notably, GVBL will also establish three international chapters in Dallas, USA, reflecting its commitment to creating a global footprint for Vysya businesses.

GVBL's governance model includes monthly board meetings involving the Founder, and Titan Council. Leadership roles across chapters and the national body are held on a one-year term, with a clear system of performance review and strategic decision-making. The Founder retains the final authority in policy decisions and structural changes, ensuring unified direction and integrity.

The Founder & CEO of GVBL Rajashekhar Manchi, addressing the gathering, emphasized, "GVBL is not just a business networkit's a collective mission to elevate the Vysya entrepreneurial spirit through meaningful relationships, structured growth, and legacy-building. Every chapter we create is a growth engine, and every leader we appoint is a torchbearer of excellence."

To ensure seamless execution and foundational guidance for each chapter, GVBL has appointed dedicated Launch Ambassador. These leaders bring strategic insight and experience to mentor the newly formed chapter teams. Prasad Jilla has been designated as the Launch Ambassador for the Kapila Chapter, while both Prasad Jilla and Venu Gopal Konduri will spearhead the Kalathiya Chapter. The Siddhi Chapter will be mentored by Venu Gopal Konduri, Palla Shiva Kumar, and Eluguri Vijaya Bhaskar. Ravi Konduri & Krishna Mohan Gupta will oversee the Kalki & Sumukha Chapter. These strategic appointments reflect GVBL's commitment to building each chapter with strong leadership foundations and structured onboarding.

Vysya entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners who wish to be part of this dynamic and fast-growing business community can now apply for membership through the official GVBL website: www.GVBLnetwork.com. With a structured approach to referrals, leadership opportunities, and national as well as international networking potential, GVBL invites individuals who are committed to growth, collaboration, and legacy-building to join the movement and unlock new possibilities for their business journeys.

GVBL stands today as a symbol of renewed unity and ambition for the Vysya business community, with a clear roadmap, inspired leadership, and a growing base of members committed to building the future, together.

